"I always felt that if I would ever make it to F1, Charles Leclerc would too": When Max Verstappen paid tribute to his childhood rival

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are one of the top performers in F1's current era. The 2022 season saw them come close in a championship battle, where Leclerc finished in second place. Both drivers have made strong legacies in the sport and continue to battle for the top spot on the grid.

However, they share a historical rivalry. Even before the duo entered the world of single-seater open-wheel racing, they faced each other on tracks in karts. They were the top of the class in karting, and even though Verstappen had a more unbeatable record, he was convinced that Leclerc would make it to Formula 1 as well, considering his competitiveness.

During the 2023 Las Vegas GP (the first race held on the track), Max Verstappen revealed to the media that he always knew Charles Leclerc would make it to F1. He mentioned that there are quite a few good drivers who get to the pinnacle of motorsports. At the same time, however, he mentioned that it requires a bit of luck to get into a strong and competitive team.

"I always thought that if I would make it to F1, Charles will also make it," Verstappen said. "You can see already from I think a young age, you know, the really strong drivers, what they were back then, they're also in F1 now."

He added:

"So that's never been a surprise to me, you know, that Charles is sitting here, and of course, then after that, you need maybe also a little bit of luck to be in the right team here and there, you know, to get on the front row. But it's not a surprise that we are sitting here together, I think."

Verstappen has had a more successful career so far in F1 compared to Leclerc. He managed to win four consecutive World Championships between 2021 and 2025, dominating for more than two seasons. He is still a contender for the title this season; however, the chances are seemingly slim.

Max Verstappen comments on Red Bull's historic performance in Singapore

Singapore is the only track on the current F1 calendar that Verstappen hasn't won. Even in his years of dominance, Red Bull Racing always faced issues on the track, and in the past decade, the Dutchman has finished no better than P2, which was his finish last year.

Heading into the race this year with two consecutive victories on his portfolio, Max Verstappen addressed the issue that Red Bull has faced on the track in recent seasons. He was asked about how the race would affect his contention in the Drivers' Championship, considering he has never won here before.

"It’s like any other, I just try to do my best," Max Verstappen told the media. "Of course, I know in the past this has not been particularly our strongest track, plus sometimes a bit unfortunate to [not] get a better result around here."

"I’m relaxed, just having fun, here and outside of F1. In that sense, [it’s been] a good season."

Max Verstappen currently sits in third place in the Drivers' Championship. He managed to reduce the gap at the top to just 69 points; however, with just seven races remaining in the season, it would be quite a challenge for him to clinch the title.

