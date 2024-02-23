McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes that the Red Bull investigation on Christian Horner needs to conclude swiftly, as it is not a positive news cycle for the sport.

Speaking in a press conference with the media, including Sportskeeda, the Woking team’s chief felt the investigation needed to be fair and transparent for the sake of the integrity of the sport.

Asked to react to the allegations made towards his Red Bull counterpart, the McLaren CEO was asked to reflect on what he thought it spelled about the values of gender equality in the sport and whether the investigation was taking too long with Horner still in his role.

Brown felt that the investigation needed to conclude swiftly, as the negative headlines were not what the sport was ahead of a season. At the same time, he believes the allegations were serious and hopes that the investigation was transparent and fair.

Asked for his thoughts on the Red Bull matter in the press conference at the preseason test in Bahrain, he said:

“Well the allegations are extremely serious. McLaren holds themselves and all the men and women of McLaren at higher standards. Obviously with diversity, equality and inclusion are equally important to us, our partners to everyone in Formula 1. Red Bull corporation, it appears has launched an investigation and all we hope and assume is that will be handled in a very transparent way."

He added:

"As FIA and Formula 1 have said, it needs to be handled swiftly as I dont believe these are the type of headlines that Formula 1 wants or needs at this time. I just think its important that its handled in a transparent way, in which theres no doubt, no doubt whatsoever that it’s been handled appropriately. And whatever the conclusion is that the conclusion is handled in an appropriate, transparent manner.”

Christian Horner refrained to comment on the Red Bull investigation or its timeline

With a lack of clarity on the Red Bull investigation into Christian Horner, the subject has continued to dominate headlines in Formula 1. The Briton was bombarded with questions relating to whether it was business as usual at his team with an ongoing investigation or whether there was a particular date set for the conclusion of it.

Answering all the questions related to the matter similarly, the 50-year-old team CEO claimed he did not have the liberty to comment on the matter. Asked if it was business as usual at the team despite the accusations and how the investigation could be taken seriously with him still in his role, the Red Bull team principal said:

“As you are well aware there’s a process going which I form part of and as I form part of that process, I’m afraid I cannot comment on it.”

Asked if there was a timeline by which there would be a conclusion to the investigation, he replied:

“Look I’m truthfully sorry. But I really can’t comment on the process or the timescale. I think obviously everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible. But I am really not at liberty to comment about the process.”

Embroiled in the media storm surrounding the investigation, the Red Bull Racing CEO has continued to carry out his paddock routine while serving his role at the team.

While there has been a lot of speculation about the subject in the public domain, the team or the energy drinks have not confirmed any details of the allegations or specified any timeline officially.

The only certain statement from Horner in the public domain was when he denied all the allegations as he spoke to the media at the launch of the Red Bull car in February.