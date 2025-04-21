"I bet Ferrari are suffering huge buyer's remorse": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton claiming his performances won't improve all year

F1 fans were left dejected after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton conceded that his performances might not improve for the rest of the 2025 season. It was yet another difficult weekend for the seven-time F1 world champion as he finished P7 at the end of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old had started the race from the same position but was able to make some early overtake moves to climb up to P6 in the opening lap muddle. However, he was pushed back to P7 after McLaren driver Lando Norris was able to overtake him on the track in his comeback drive.

However, the former Mercedes driver was not able to make any further headway in the race and finished over 30 seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who got the first podium of the year for the Italian team in the main race.

Speaking with The Race, Lewis Hamilton cut out a dejected figure and spoke about his struggles in the SF-25, saying:

"In qualifying it's [a question of] me extracting performance. In the race today, I tried everything, and the car just didn't want to go quicker. I think I'll struggle also in Miami. I don't know how much longer I'll struggle for but it's definitely painful. At the moment, there's no fix. So ... this is how it's going to be for the rest of the year. It's going to be painful,"

F1 fans gave their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's comments on X, with one fan claiming that:

"All whilst his teammate tilts at the podium. I bet Ferrari are suffering huge buyer's remorse."

"In the meantime, Leclerc is on the podium…. It’s the driver…."

"So, it wasn’t a Mercedes sabotage?" asked a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Father Time, Changing teams, He's been slow (er) for couple yrs now," said a fan.

"Will the commercial side cover the gap of points and salary compared to Sainz?" asked another.

"Washed, time to call it," wrote another.

Lewis Hamilton has not finished higher than P5 in the main race in the first five races of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P7 finish at Jeddah

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he did not have anything positive to report from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix main race as he was unable to make any impact in the 50 laps at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the British driver reflected on his race and said:

"Nothing positive from today. Except for Charles finishing on the podium, which is great for the team. [On my end] it was horrible. It was horrible. Not enjoyable at all. I was just sliding around. First stint, massive understeer, car not turning. And then massive deg. And then the second stint, slightly better balance but still just no pace. Yeah, pretty bad."

Lewis Hamilton is currently P7 in the driver's championship with 31 points to his name and six points behind Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli to replace them in the German team.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More