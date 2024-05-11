“I should call my girlfriend”: Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz engage in hilarious banter over blue Ferrari shirts

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had a hilarious exchange about their blue shirts and girlfriends during the 2024 F1 Miami GP. The humorous banter took place during an interview with Motorsport.com where they promoted Ferrari's special blue livery and apparel line.

Though Ferrari has always been known for its striking red color, the legendary F1 team wore complete blue overalls and drove a blue Ferrari in the last two US races back in 1964. Hence, in 2024, they celebrated the 60th anniversary of that event by wearing completely blue overalls and bringing a special livery to Miami.

After the Motorsport.com interview ended, both Ferrari drivers hilariously discussed whether they should keep the new blue shirts buttoned or unbuttoned. Sainz hilariously asked Leclerc whether he was allowed to be shirtless on camera. In response, the Monegasque hilariously replied that he needed to check with his girlfriend about it.

The Spanish driver then showed how he was wearing a plain white t-shirt underneath Ferrari's blue shirt, allowing him to unbutton the shirt.

"Are you sure you're allowed to be shirtless?" questioned Sainz.

"I should call my girlfriend to see if I'm allowed, but I think she's fine," joked Leclerc.

The banter continued as Carlos Sainz added that he would report to Charles Leclerc's girlfriend if he revealed too much of himself.

"Make sure you don't show too much or I'll report you to your girlfriend," Sainz added.

"You already reported," concluded Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz pick their favorite piece of apparel from Ferrari's special blue clothing line for Miami

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc chose the cap to be the best wearable from Ferrari's new blue apparel line which they introduced in the 2024 F1 Miami GP. During the interview with Motorsport.com, both drivers talked about the cap being their favorite and explained what they liked about it.

"Out of all the collection, we have been talking a lot about the new cap. I think there are a lot of nice details in the cap. It's just a good looking cap," Sainz said.

"The cap. The cap is amazing. I love the retro logo that we took from back in the day. I love the color, I love the little code there, the small details that I think looks really cool. But I think the whole collection looks amazing, but if I have to choose, I would go for the cap," Leclerc said.

Charles Leclerc is currently third in the drivers' championship with 98 points, while Carlos Sainz is in fifth place with 83 points. However, Sainz already has a race win under his belt in 2024, while Leclerc has not won a race since the 2022 Austrian GP.