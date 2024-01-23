Former F1 driver Robert Kubica recently took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing his F1 career and reflecting on the missed opportunity to join the prestigious ranks of Ferrari.

Robert Kubica was an up-and-coming name on the grid during the 2010s. After spending multiple seasons with Sauber and Renault, even clinching a memorable victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, the Polish driver was on the verge of realizing a dream – donning the scarlet red of the Scuderia alongside then-partner Fernando Alonso.

However, Kubica was involved in a life-threatening crash on February 6, 2011 at the Ronde di Andorra rally, dealing a severe blow to his career. His pre-contract with the the Italian outfit was cancelled as the Pole sat out on the sidelines to undergo rehabilitation.

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Robert Kubica reflected on the missed opportunity that could've altered the course of his career. He said:

"I think that driving a Ferrari represents something different than racing with other brands. In the past I had looked for Ferrari many times."

The missed opportunity left Kubica with an enduring sense of longing and an "open wound" that has persisted over the years.

"As an F1 driver, I had two objectives: to win the world championship and get into the red. It didn’t happen because life served me another scenario, and I confess that an open wound remained. Now this opportunity is a great challenge," he added.

Robert Kubica on the potential of a partnership with Fernando Alonso at Ferrari

In the same interview, Kubica also reflected on a potential partnership with his good friend and veteran driver Fernando Alonso that could've been stitched together during the early 2010s.

While Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing dominated the grid for four straight seasons, Kubica envisions a scenario where he and Alonso could have posed a formidable challenge to the German's crown.

"Me and Alonso? I have always respected Fernando and I still do. When we raced in F1 the esteem was mutual. Beating Fernando in the same car would not have been difficult, I would have enjoyed the challenge anyway. We think alike on so many things and having two drivers who get along well in the box is an advantage for a team."

He added:

"Potentially we would have been a high-risk couple, but I think we would have actually done great things together."

Robert Kubica recently signed a high-profile FIA World Endurance Championship deal with Ferrari, where he would drive the #83 Ferrari 499P of AF Corse in the upcoming season.