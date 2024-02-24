"I am confident that we definitely did a step forward": Charles Leclerc pinpoints one area where Ferrari improved compared to 2023

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari have improved their car, especially in terms of tire management, heading into the 2024 season.

Speaking to Sportskeeda several times in 2023, Charles Leclerc had explained the inconsistent nature of the car. Most of its flaws were discovered during pre-season testing. This year, however, the Monegasque driver feels that the car is easier to handle.

During a press conference on the final day of testing in Bahrain, Leclerc was asked if the SF24 was more stable.

“Honestly, from the first lap on the simulator, it felt like an easier car to drive whenever we drove with some wind. And similar on the track from the very first laps here once we get here and the feeling was good. We managed to be consistent straight away and this will help the race runs," he said. "However, as I've said these past few days, drivability and competitiveness are two very different things. Last year we were struggling a lot to be consistent because the car was just a little bit all over the place whenever there was some wind."

He added:

"But that doesn't necessarily mean that, especially in qualifying, that doesn't mean that we'll win a lot, thanks to that and that doesn't mean anything compared to Red Bull. So we still have to work a lot and then we'll see how competitive we are next Friday. But I am confident that we definitely did a step forward in terms of tire management. Because whenever tires are more used, the weaknesses of the car are more apparent. So you can fill them more, and with the characteristics of this car.”

"We have a much stronger base compared to last year" - Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc feels that pre-season testing in 2024 has been much better than a year before. Although the Ferrari driver still thinks Red Bull are way ahead, he acknowledged that his team have a "stronger base" heading into the new season.

Reflecting on his initial experience with the Ferrari SF24, Charles Leclerc said:

“Everything that we expected from this car, we got it on the real track. So that is a good thing, because that helps us to develop the car on the simulator, and everything seems to make sense. Then how competitive we are. It's very difficult to understand for now. My first feeling is that Red Bull is still quite a bit ahead. But we have a much stronger base compared to last year.”

He added:

“I remember last year, as I finished the test and it was very very difficult to understand in which direction to develop because the car was just so inconsistent, it was very difficult to understand what were the main weaknesses. This year it's a very different story, we know exactly where we need to improve, where are the weaknesses, the main weaknesses of this car and this gives us a bit more hope for the development of the car.”

Asked about the current mood in the camp, Charles Leclerc said:

“Positive. I mean let's wait and see next Friday and then I'll tell you if it's positive or not but yeah last year was probably the worst ever test I've had in my entire career. This year it's much better.”

Ferrari had the fastest laps in two of the three days of pre-season testing. In terms of mileage, Charles Leclerc completed a total of 196 laps. Overall the Prancing Horse claimed to have completed seven grand prix worth of distance in the test. Data from their race simulations suggest they could be closer to Red Bull than in 2023.