"I am dead inside," Charles Leclerc's Q1 knockout disappoints fans as he will start in Barcelona from P19

Charles Leclerc was knocked out of Q1 during the qualifying session of the Spanish Grand Prix and will start the main race on Sunday in 19th. He will be starting the race ahead of Logan Sargeant in the Williams and will undoubtedly have a lot of work to do to catch up with the rest of the grid.

This came as a surprise as he was the pole sitter on the track in the 2022 season, but that race didn't go too well for him either as an issue with the power unit saw him retiring whilst in the lead of the race. This time around, it seems almost impossible for him to get anywhere close to taking the lead.

Fans were shocked with the result, and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Here are some of the best reactions.

"Charles Leclerc qualifies 19th. I am dead inside," one fan wrote.

"What did you done with Charles car😭💔💔 the best qualifier on the grid P19, definitely something isn’t working," another tweeted.

"does charles not have the upgrades can i blame the car or was he just sh**," a fan wrote.

Will Charles Leclerc start from the pitlane for the main race?

While Charles Leclerc qualified P19, his teammate, Carlos Sainz made it into Q3. During the session, Leclerc mentioned something about his car's rear that wasn't okay.

He also went wide, following which, he was called into the pits by Ferrari. He was also called on for weighing, adding more time and giving him less time for more laps.

His final hotlap didn't look too promising as drivers kept outperforming him, and he was thrown down to P19. Later when he was asked about what happened, he didn't have quite an answer. However, he did mention that something was very wrong while taking the left-handed corners, which he didn't feel during the practice sessions.

This hints that Charles Leclerc might require to change a few parts of his Ferrari, which, under Parc Ferme conditions, means that he wil have to start the race from the pitlane, which will only make things worse for him.

Charles Leclerc's SF-23 during FP3 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

The strategy during the Grand Prix will matter a lot as it will be a tough job for the Monegasque to start from P19 and try finishing among the points.

