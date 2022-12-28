"I definitely want kids" - Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet share plans on having children

Max Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, have shown interest in extending their family line. The Dutchman has been with Nelson Piquet's daughter since 2016 after the Brazilian model broke up with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Though they didn't plan anything for the future in the early days of their relationship, both have now opened up about having kids together in the future.

Speaking to the Dutch publication Limburger, Verstappen spoke about how he wants to have kids. He soon delved into his relationship with his father, Jos Verstappen. Though he thinks he would be a different father to his future children, he admits that his personality as a father is uncertain. Verstappen said:

“I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that's fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I did it. I don't see that at the moment. But it's easy for me to talk because I don't have kids. Maybe I'll think very differently when the time comes. But, the passion he had went very far."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet also opened up about having more kids in the future. The Brazilian model already has a daughter named Penelope with her former partner Daniil Kvyat. She also explained how much she loves children and has volunteered to help underprivileged kids in Tanzania. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Piquet said:

“Personally, I would like to have more children. My main goal is to realize a charity project for children. When I was studying in New York I volunteered in Tanzania for the first summer. I was in Bagamoyo, a village four hours from Dar es Salaam, teaching English to children aged three and four. It was tough, but one of the happiest times of my life.”

Red Bull's team principal speaks about Max Verstappen's future

Christian Horner has seen Max Verstappen rise in F1 as the Dutchman now holds two world titles. He is still quite young, however, with most of his career ahead of him. Consequently, the Red Bull team principal stated how scary it is to even think about how far Verstappen will go in his career.

Speaking to the media, Horner said:

"Max, whatever he goes on to achieve in his career, has done so much in such a short space of time. At the age of just 25, it’s quite frightening to think what actually lies ahead of him.”

Given how consistent he is in his performances, Max Verstappen will most likely win several more world titles before retiring for good. One, however, cannot rule out other young drivers like Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lando Norris, etc. who will continue to challenge Verstappen in the future.

