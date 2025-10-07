"I don’t blame him one bit": Fans react to Charles Leclerc reportedly looking to leave Ferrari

Ferrari fans shared their reactions as reports of Charles Leclerc looking to leave Ferrari emerged. The fans, taking to their social media accounts, shared that it was wise to think about leaving the Prancing Horse after years of struggle.

Ad

According to the Italian media giant, Corriere dello Sport, talks regarding the Monegasque driver's move away from the team emerged after the Singapore GP. The aforementioned race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit saw yet another average race, with the two Ferrari drivers finishing in P6 and P8.

The talk about Leclerc's move away from the team gained further traction after the #16 driver faced Lift and Coast repeatedly during the Singapore GP, which significantly hampered his performance. In the end, Leclerc was unable to extract a good result, yet again.

Ad

Trending

After the reports emerged about Leclerc moving away from Ferrari, here's how the fans reacted on social media. Below are some of the examples from the micro-blogging site, X formerly Twitter:

A fan wrote, "I don’t blame him one bit. Forza Ferrari"

Crypto_Outlaw @CryptoNFTOutlaw I don’t blame him one bit. Forza Ferrari

Ad

"I can’t take much more lico," wrote another fan.

Looking for a new hobby @umbrellhos i can’t take much more lico

Ad

Another fan wrote, "OH??? THE LOYALTY CARD STARTS TO CRUMBLE????"

V (ea) SG GP @jinysius OH??? THE LOYALTY CARD STARTS TO CRUMBLE????

Ad

Another fan wrote, "As sad this makes me, I do feel a change needs to happen, because hiding behind your drivers is not it."

Mx. Mary @theewitch As sad this makes me, I do feel a change needs to happen, because hiding behind your drivers is not it.

Ad

"With Charles' luck - he will move to McLaren or something and Pastry will end Ferrari ka championship drought or something," another fan wrote.

Ivy @AlphaNaMila With Charles' luck - he will move to McLaren or something and Pastry will end Ferrari ka championship drought or something

Ad

Another fan wrote, "Yeah he’s gone from Ferrari."

_ @Genteastt Yeah he’s gone from Ferrari

Ad

Charles Leclerc let his feelings known after average Singapore GP outing

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after experiencing an average Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the Ferrari star said:

Charles Leclerc during the F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

"Unfortunately, we don't have the race car to fight with the guys in front. McLaren always had the same gap on us compared to the beginning of the year. Red Bull did a step from Monza and the same level as McLaren."

Ad

"Mercedes now is at the same level of McLaren and Red Bull, and then there's us, and, it's not easy, obviously, because you want to fight for better positions. But at the moment, it just feels like we [are] kind of passengers to the car and we cannot extract much more what's there to salvage from the rest of the season," Leclerc added

After 18 races and three Sprints, Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Drivers' Championship with 173 points. Lewis Hamilton, his teammate, is in P6 with 127 points. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 300 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More