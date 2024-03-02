Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed that he wasn't bothered about qualifying 'anymore' as he was hopeful of a 'good surprise' during the main race on Saturday after qualifying P2 during the Bahrain GP.

The Monegasque driver was rapid throughout the qualifying session on Friday evening at the Sakhir International Circuit but wasn't able to get the first pole position of the season as she finished 0.228s behind Max Verstappen.

While speaking with Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc mentioned that he was interested in the race on Saturday as he was aware that the Red Bull would be even faster in the race trim. He said:

“I don’t care anymore about quali. We know and we’ve shown that we’re strong in quali in the past. We struggle in race now and we need to put it all together.

"The feeling was better during tests, and during FPs, but we expect RBR with a bigger advantage than the one they have in quali. Let’s see tomorrow. I hope in a good surprise.”

Charles Leclerc analyzes his P2 finish in the Bahrain GP qualifying session

Charles Leclerc stated that his Q2 lap time was comparable to Max Verstappen's pole position but he wasn't able to take the momentum into the Q3 session.

As per Motorsport.com, the Ferrari driver said:

"In Q2, I did a [1m29.1s lap] which was more or less the lap time that Max did in Q3. So, it was in the car. Just, I think we lost a little bit of the rhythm with a used set of C3 [tires] in Q3. Then you have to re-adapt to the new tires, and I lost a little bit there. But all in all, it's been a positive qualifying."

Charles Leclerc added that he was 'disappointed' as he had found the 'sweet spot' in the session, adding:

"I'm a bit disappointed. We did a good qualifying. It's been a tricky weekend until now. We were trying quite a few things in FP1, FP2, FP3. Then I found the sweet spot in qualifying.

"Q1 was a bit tricky. Unfortunately, we put two new sets of softs, which compromised a little bit the Q3. But all in all, it's quite a good qualifying to start the year.

Charles Leclerc and the tifosi would hope that the Ferrari driver could challenge Max Verstappen for the win in the main race and not be overshadowed by him as many are expecting.