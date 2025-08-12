"I don’t get rich people food": Fans react to Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux's post on social media

Fans reacted as Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, posted pictures of her vacation on Instagram, sharing a carousel of beautiful clicks capturing her life through the lazy moments of the day. One of the pictures also showcased what seemed to be her lunch, which was the one picture of interest for many on social media.Alexandra gained quite some popularity on social media after her relationship with the Ferrari driver was publicized. Since then, fans have been closely monitoring almost every post that she makes on her social media. Most of them are filled with pictures of her at iconic locations in the world. One of her more recent posts was similar; however, a picture of her seafood-rich lunch went quite viral on X, as fans questioned her choice of food.The plate was filled with different kinds of seashells, which are a delicacy for many, but there were plenty of others who questioned this choice of food, like this fan wrote:&quot;i don’t get rich people food&quot;Frann @mendiveespalterLINK@SafShadowban They just be eating what we step on when you walk on the shoreDora @landosscatLINK@SafShadowban How do they fill up with seashells? You'll be hungry, your blood pressure will drop, and you'll faintna @pianauristLINK@SafShadowban dammit that’s like spongebob’s entire family tree in one single plate #ripThere were many who also appreciated Alexandra Saint Mleux on her actual Instagram post. The pictures included her swimming, a close-up with her pet dog Leo, and a couple of others.Comments under Alexandra Saint Mlex's post (@alexandrasaintmleux on Instagram)Comments under Alexandra Saint Mlex's post (@alexandrasaintmleux on Instagram)Charles Leclerc sets target for 2025 amidst difficult seasonCharles Leclerc during the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix (Getty Images)Ferrari has so far faced quite a difficult season. The SF-25 lacks overall pace and competitiveness against the dominating McLarens, and has failed to register a single victory in a season which has already witnessed four different race winners.As the winless streak continues this season, the team finds itself in second place of the Constructors' Championship owing to the podiums Charles Leclerc scored earlier in the season. However, they are expected to face competition from Mercedes for that position in the standings.Reflecting on the remaining season and the circumstances so far, Leclerc mentioned that even though the team finishing in third place will have more wind tunnel time, he wants to drag Ferrari as high as possible this season.&quot;I’m pretty sure it’s better to finish second than third,&quot; Charles Leclerc said. &quot;However, as you said, there’s also the wind tunnel time.&quot;&quot;This is not something we think of too much. When we are on track, we just want to finish as high up as possible and then we’ll deal with whatever amount of hours in the wind tunnel we have. We want to target the highest possible.&quot;To keep healthy competition in the field, the FIA mandates that the team winning the Constructors' Championship would have the least amount of time permissible on the wind tunnel; meanwhile, the team finishing at the bottom of the championship would have the maximum time.The wind tunnel is necessary for teams to analyze their aerodynamics and make their upgrades work accordingly, which will be extremely important for next year, considering the major change in the cars.