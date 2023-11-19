"I don’t really know exactly what happened" - Lewis Hamilton laments after a disappointing F1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton did not have the best 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP on November 18. The seven-time world champion started in 10th place and was only able to end the race in seventh. He lost a few places at the start of the race after Carlos Sainz accidentally crashed into him, and he was also involved in an incident with Oscar Piastri later in the race.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the Briton summarized his performance. He claimed that the start on the hard tires was tricky for him, especially after Sainz bumped into him on Turn 1. The Mercedes driver said:

"I started on the hard tire, which was tricky at the beginning and obviously I got hit from someone behind, a big hit, I think it was from Carlos or something like that. Then I just really tried to not hit the cars that had spun round and I fell back I think five or six places."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, he explained what he felt after colliding with Oscar Piastri. Lewis Hamilton essentially went on the inside of the McLaren driver and nearly finished the overtake. However, Hamilton's rear right wheel collided with Piastri's front left one. He claimed that he only felt a thud and said that it was a racing incident.

He said:

"Then after that, just making my way back, I was feeling great; tires were feeling good, the pace was strong, and I went up the inside of Piastri, I don’t really know exactly what happened, but I obviously got that hit from behind. I think it was a racing incident but then it just felt like a thud; I didn’t have a puncture immediately."

After the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Lewis Hamilton is still third in the championship with 232 points.

Lewis Hamilton talks about his current favorite car

Lewis Hamilton recently claimed that the Mercedes Mayback, designed by Virgil Abloh, is his current favorite car. During a recent Complex: Put You On Q&A, Hamilton admitted that he feels privileged to know Virgil and own a piece of his legacy.

He said:

"My favorite car right now; I got the Maybach that Virgil did. I got it because I had the privilege of knowing Virgil a little and I just wanted a piece of his legacy. And I had the car arrive and I just kept it in the garage and didn't use it and I started driving it recently."

Expand Tweet

Hamilton added:

"It's the nicest car that I think Mercedes have ever made. Whilst I think it is a car you should be driven in, I'm driving it all the time, it's like floating on the cloud."

Lewis Hamilton has an expansive and expensive collection of cars like Ferrari LaFerrari, Mercedes AMG Project One, 1996 Shelby Cobra 427, McLaren P1, etc.