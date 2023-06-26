“I don’t have to be in a rush” - Lewis Hamilton shares contract updates as Mercedes F1 star plans on racing for a ‘decent chunk of time’

Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he was in 'no rush' to extend his contract with Mercedes as the current deal expires at the end of the 2023 season.

The partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes has been one of the most successful and iconic in the sport's history. The Brit has won six out of his seven world titles with the team and has guided the Germans to eight consecutive constructor's championships from 2014 to 2021.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton gave an update regarding his new deal and said:

"We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract. Right now I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time. You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organization. It's not as easy as just saying 'Go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush."

"We have talked several times. We have a great relationship. It will get done when it's done. If that's next week, in a month's time, as long as it's done I'm not really bothered," he added.

F1 pundit speaks on Lewis Hamilton's contract situation with Mercedes

F1 commentator David Croft claimed that the pair would be working out the details of the deal as money won't be a defining factor. He also stated that both parties wanted to continue their association in the future.

He said:

"The devil is in the detail. Lewis wants to stay at Mercedes. Mercedes wants to stay with him. It will get done. It won't be about money, it will be about support for the Hamilton commission, support with the various things Lewis wants to do - tie-ups in the future, maybe an ambassadorial role."

"There will be lots of different things that need sorting out but it will get done. It wouldn't surprise me if it gets done at Silverstone, that would be a logical thing," Croft said.

It will be ideal if the deal is announced during the British GP weekend as it would be the perfect news for the people who will come out to extend their support to Lewis Hamilton for the race.

With a potential new deal and an upgrade package at Silverstone, Hamilton can truly focus on performing well at his home race and challenge for a podium and even a race win.

