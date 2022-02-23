"I don’t think that they changed it because of Abu Dhabi" - Fernando Alonso hopes 2021 season finale fiasco did not cause Michael Masi's exit

Fernando Alonso hopes Michael Masi is not replaced due to the Abu Dhabi GP race. The Alpine driver believes replacing the race director was a part of the FIA restructuring under its new president.

Opining on the controversial events of the Abu Dhabi GP to The Race, the Spaniard said that he believed there was nothing wrong with the decisions taken in the season finale.

The double world champion also felt the replacement of the race director was a result of the restructuring and changes made by the new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Alonso said:

“On the whole theme of Abu Dhabi, maybe I have a different opinion; I don’t think that there was anything wrong there. I don’t think that they changed it (the race control structure) because of Abu Dhabi, or I hope not."

On the new FIA president and the restructuring, the Alpine driver admitted that he appreciated the new FIA president and his approach, saying:

“I mean… the new president obviously wanted to make sure that everything was in place, as I said also a couple of times I like Mohammed; I like the approach he has. So if he thinks that we needed some new ideas there, it’s for the good for everyone, so I’m happy with that.”

Explaining that the changes could be a part of the restructuring process, the Spanish champion hopes Masi’s dismissal was not due to the fiasco in the season finale.

Fernando Alonso revealed his deadline for a decision on his F1 future

The 40 -year-old F1 veteran has a set a deadline for the extension of his contract with the Alpine F1 team post-2022. The Spanish driver, whose contract expires at the end of the year, is eager to continue beyond the upcoming season, but revealed he would be taking a decision midseason.

On being asked if he wanted to continue beyond the 2022 season, the Alpine driver said to German broadcaster RTL:

“As of now, I would say yes. I really feel the strength to continue. But I’ll only decide in the middle of the year.”

Returning after a two-year gap, the double world champion is well settled in the French manufacturing outfit after the 2021 season. However, after his podium at the Qatar GP, Fernando Alonso wishes to target wins and titles in the future, an ambitious goal that will require a competitive package to achieve.

