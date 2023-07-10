“I don’t want this slow”: Yuki Tsunoda’s heartbreaking radio conversation after the 2023 F1 British GP

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda was left heartbroken after the 2023 F1 British GP, as he had to settle for a lowly 16th-place finish. Tsunoda was disappointed with the AT04's lack of pace, despite upgrades being introduced in Silverstone.

Yuki Tsunoda, famous for his emotional outbursts over the team radio, said that the situation was "unacceptable." The Japanese driver made it clear that the car was too slow.

After taking the checkered flag for the British GP, Tsunoda sent an unambiguous message to everyone on the team.

"We have to talk after the race everyone, It's unacceptable. I don't want this slow... It was so difficult to drive... Unreal," he said over the radio.

Tsunoda echoed the same thoughts in the post-race interview, highlighting the car's lack of pace.

"Was really a tough day, didn't have much pace through the race. We know the reason why, but it is what it is... Focus on the next one," he said to the media.

Yuki Tsunoda in the British GP

AlphaTauri's disappointing start to the season was worsened by their rivals, Williams' huge jump in performance. The Grove-based outfit now looks like a regular points-scoring contender in the hands of Alex Albon.

AlphaTauri has scored only two points this season, occupying the last place in the constructors' standings. These came during Yuki Tsunoda's flying start to the season, when he consistently put in solid performances.

The Japanese driver has retained his edge over his teammate Nyck de Vries, who is having a disappointing rookie campaign.

Yuki Tsunoda "honored and happy" to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton

Ahead of the British GP, Yuki Tsunoda shared a heartwarming story, as he recalled the time he saw Lewis Hamilton race for the first time. Tsunoda revealed that he caught a glimpse of the seven-time world champion for the first time at his home race in Fuji when he was seven years old.

"So, the first time I saw him, I was seven years old when I went to the Japanese Grand Prix at Fuji. My friend, a karting friend, was driving with his helmet, like with his replica. So, I can’t still believe I’m driving with him...," he said in the media session.

Tsunoda feels honored to share the grid with the British driver, as he added that he feels "excited" every time he sees Hamilton on the track.

"It’s definitely cool and I still can’t believe that 12, 13 years after I’m driving with him. Every time I see him in the track, it just feels exciting. Feels definitely not real – at the same time I’m really honored and happy that I’m able to run with him," he added.

The 23-year-old also lamented the fact while being on the same track, he has to compete on the other end of the grid.

