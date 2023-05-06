“I drink a lot of water”: Lewis Hamilton reveals the secret of his skincare routine

Lewis Hamilton shared the secret to his youthful skin, revealing his entire skincare routine of the day, which is also concerned with his workout and daily driver's routine.

Hamilton revealed that drinking a lot of water in a single day is one of the most crucial steps in maintaining one's skin. It is what keeps him hydrated and his skin healthy.

In an interview with ESPN, he talked about his day-to-day life and his routine, which also included his skincare. He said:

"I have the whole ritual in the morning of cleaning my skin, moisturising before I go to bed. Naturally, I’m training up to twice a day, so I’m having to do that multiple days a day."

"I drink a lot of water, I drink 4 litres a day, because I’m training – I won’t say that if I wasn’t training that I would have 4 litres but… I eat a lot of greens, I have a lot of protein shakes…"

Lewis Hamilton is currently 38 years old, which makes him the second-oldest driver on the grid. However, his skin doesn't quite make him look like that. He is known for his fashion sense and also his skincare routine.

Lewis Hamilton unsatisfied with the Mercedes W14

The Mercedes W14 was supposed to be a championship-contending car, however, the start of the season hasn't completely gone in their way. The car is supposedly more drivable than last year's W13, however, its pace still remains the third fastest.

With Ferrari's current development, it is more fearful for the team, as they might be overshadowed by them, too. Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that the W14 drives similar to the W13, which turned out to be the Briton's worst-driven car with zero wins.

Lewis Hamilton said:

"I’m going to stay optimistic and stay hopeful that we can get the car in a better place tomorrow and maybe be a couple of steps up. But it feels like apart from last year we had hardcore bouncing, it feels like we’re racing pretty much the same car, that’s the difficult thing."

Mercedes were fast during the first practice session in Miami, but they then dropped back down during the second practice session. Ahead of the qualifying session, it is difficult to say where the team currently stands.

