"I was dying inside the car" - Pierre Gasly felt like "someone stabbing" him during the final laps of 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Pierre Gasly faced one of the toughest races of his F1 career at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. He recently revealed that he was suffering from throbbing pain in his gut towards the final fifteen laps of the race. Despite this, he managed to score his first points this season with a decent eighth-place finish.

As reported by Motorsport, the Frenchman spoke about his struggles over the course of the race, saying:

“It’s been the most painful last 15 laps of my entire career. I don’t know what’s happened with my intestine, but I was dying inside the car, I was screaming because of pain, and I’m just happy the race is done and we managed to secure the P8. On braking and every left corner I had the feeling like there was someone stabbing inside the intestine, so it was not nice.”

PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 @PierreGASLY

P8 - a lot of work ahead of us, but thats a positive starting point. Melbourne next! Happy with our first points of the year!P8 - a lot of work ahead of us, but thats a positive starting point. Melbourne next! Happy with our first points of the year!😁P8 - a lot of work ahead of us, but thats a positive starting point. Melbourne next! https://t.co/TjSUT7SKU8

Detailing the troubles he faced, he went on to say:

“It was mainly on the right side, so I need to see the doctor. The last five laps it was just about surviving, and I was just massively in pain. So just counting the laps to the end, and that’s why I’m happy we managed to finish the race in P8.”

The 2022 season has not had the easiest start for Pierre Gasly, who faced a disappointing DNF in the Bahrain opener.

"Quite painful to see" - Pierre Gasly on the AlphaTauri's lack of reliability in 2022

Alpha Tauri has had two retirements in the two races that have taken place thus far in the 2022 season, a testament to the significant reliability issues with the car. Pierre Gasly's car faced major overheating in Bahrain, while Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri did not even start the race in Saudi Arabia.

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1



the team is currently investigating the issue which caused him to stop on track. unfortunately @yukitsunoda07 will not take part in today’s race.the team is currently investigating the issue which caused him to stop on track. unfortunately @yukitsunoda07 will not take part in today’s race.the team is currently investigating the issue which caused him to stop on track. https://t.co/LXcKWZILLB

Gasly spoke about the issues faced by the team in 2022, saying:

“I must say it’s been reliability-wise very difficult, the two first weekends. The testing went so well, we were super confident. We lost some points in Bahrain, on my side. And then Yuki didn’t qualify, and he didn’t even take the start. So as a team, obviously it’s quite painful to see that. But I’m confident within the team to find the solutions. We’ve been very reliable last year and the past few years, but clearly it’s been quite tough for these first two weekends.”

AlphaTauri was reasonably competitive in 2021 and will look to have an even better season this year.

Edited by Anurag C