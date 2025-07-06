"I can't even stay with them, I'm slow": Max Verstappen laments his Red Bull's poor pace during F1 British GP

Max Verstappen started the British GP on pole position but had an unfortunate spin midway through the race, causing him to concede positions. While he was able to rejoin the race in the lower fringes of the points, the Dutchman soon got stuck behind the midfielders, leading him to express his frustration with the RB21 over the radio.

Ad

The Red Bull driver has won two races in the 2025 season so far and aims to claim his third victory after claiming pole position for the British GP. He had out-qualified the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to achieve this impressive feat and looked onto getting his championship bid back on track.

While he held the lead of the race in the early phase, his skinny rear wing allowed the papaya duo to get past him. Though he was soon able to get back past Norris with a slow stop for the Briton, the Dutchman looked to retake the lead away from the Aussie driver.

Ad

Trending

However, during a safety car restart, the 27-year-old unfortunately spun his car heading out of Vale and rejoined the pack in 10th place. The F1 sphere reckoned that despite the small incident, Verstappen would be able to move his way up the grid owing to his mastery of the wet conditions.

But, the reigning champion started struggling in the dirty air of Carlos Sainz's Williams and conceded crucial time to the front runners mid-race, leading him to express his frustration over the radio.

Ad

"I can't even stay with them, I'm slow," Verstappen mentioned over the team radio.

Max Verstappen is a two-time race winner around the Silverstone Circuit.

Max Verstappen is having a topsy-turvy British GP

Max Verstappen at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen's hopes of winning the British Grand Prix were handed a major blow by his spin on the safety car restart. However, all was not his fault as the Red Bull driver was involved in an incident just a few seconds earlier.

Ad

The 27-year-old was running P2 behind Oscar Piastri when the McLaren driver suddenly slammed on his brakes. This led Verstappen to overtake the 24-year-old under safety car conditions, leading him to criticize Piastri's decision to abruptly slow down the pack:

"Whoa, mate! Jesus! He just suddenly slows down again."

Meanwhile, Piastri's action was subsequently viewed with grim eyes in the F1 paddock. Stewards soon investigated the incident and found the championship leader to be guilty of the whole ordeal.

Oscar Piastri was handed a 10-second penalty for his antics, which propelled Lando Norris' hopes of winning the race. However, as it stands, there are still 13 laps to go, and the race could turn on its head due to the crossover period to slick tires lying on the horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More