"I would have f**ked the whole paddock" - Haas F1's Guenther Steiner on his greed for points

Haas F1 scored points yet again with Kevin Magnussen at the Saudi Arabian GP. The Danish driver finished the race 9th after employing the alternative strategy of starting the race with Hard tires. However, if you compare this result with the 6th position secured by Magnussen for Haas F1 in Bahrain, then the result does appear to be slightly disappointing.

Speaking to the media after the race, Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner admitted that there was a sense of disappointment after the race. But he then reflected on how the team had made a resurgence from where it was last season.

"It is always disappointing, you always want the maximum but if you think about it, you cannot be too greedy. Last year, for two points, I would have f**ked the whole paddock. It's a good place to be."

Steiner admitted that the alternative strategy was a huge deterrent for the team as the timing of the introduction of the safety car did not work in Haas F1's favor.

"The biggest issue was that we started on a different strategy like two other cars and the safety car came out at the wrong time for us, at the most inconvenient time. But on the other side, you could see three cars dropped out in front of us so we are lucky with that one. But I think if the strategy had of worked out and the safety car wouldn't have come out, we could have been seventh."

Magnussen was one of three drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg, who had opted to start the race on Hard tires and were caught out by an early safety car. Magnussen was able to get the jump on Hamilton by pitting under the VSC after Hamilton overtook the Haas F1 car on the track a few laps earlier.

Mick Schumacher will be ready for Australia: Haas F1

Speaking about the other Haas driver, Mick Schumacher, Steiner said that the German will be perfectly fine to race in Melbourne after his crash in qualifying ruled him out of the race in Saudi Arabia.

"He will be perfectly fine to race in Melbourne. The car will be ready and he will be ready as well so I don't see an issue with it."

Haas currently finds itself 5th in the standings behind fourth-placed Alpine with 12 points to their name.

