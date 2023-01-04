"I f**king hate snow; it's taken too many legends" - Fans draw Michael Schumacher-Ken Block comparisons after rally driver dies in snowmobile accident

Rally Driver Ken Block's death in a snowmobile accident has evoked memories of F1 legend Michael Schumacher's accident.

Block lost his life on Monday in a snowmobile accident. What was ironic was that it was on the same day as Schumacher's birthday. Almost nine years ago, Schumacher was also involved in an accident while skiing in the snow.

The German hit his head on a rock and suffered severe injuries. Almost a decade later, there's still no clarity on the medical condition of the German legend, as the family has decided to keep that private.

Meanwhile, the loss of a motorsport legend in Ken Block drew inevitable comparisons with Schumacher from fans. Here are some reactions on social media:

"I fucking hate snow. It’s taken too many legends. Michael Schumacher and now Ken Block. RIP"

Gurjeet Grewal @__grewal



Michael Schumacher and now Ken Block.



RIP Bloomberg @business A look back at the life of Ken Block, the stunt driver who became famous through his daredevil videos. Block was killed in a snowmobile accident on January 2. trib.al/ZtWfVMl A look back at the life of Ken Block, the stunt driver who became famous through his daredevil videos. Block was killed in a snowmobile accident on January 2. trib.al/ZtWfVMl I fucking hate snow. It’s taken too many legends.Michael Schumacher and now Ken Block.RIP twitter.com/business/statu… I fucking hate snow. It’s taken too many legends. Michael Schumacher and now Ken Block. RIP twitter.com/business/statu…

"How bizarre is the rally driver Ken Block to have died yesterday in an accident in the snow, aged 55, and today is the 54th birthday of Michael Schumacher, who also had a very serious accident in the snow?"

Juliana Miyahara @JulianaMiyahara O quão bizarro é o piloto de rally Ken Block ter morrido ontem em acidente na neve, aos 55 anos, e hoje ser o aniversário de 54 anos do Michael Schumacher, que teve um acidente gravíssimo também na neve? O quão bizarro é o piloto de rally Ken Block ter morrido ontem em acidente na neve, aos 55 anos, e hoje ser o aniversário de 54 anos do Michael Schumacher, que teve um acidente gravíssimo também na neve?

"Sad to hear of Ken Block’s passing. Much like Michael Schumacher, it seems so unfair to have survived a career of dangerous motor sport, only have a terrible accident in the snow."

Just in time Al 🔴⚪️ @Just_In_TimeAl Sad to hear of Ken Block’s passing. Much like Michael Schumacher, it seems so unfair to have survived a career of dangerous motor sport, only have a terrible accident in the snow. Sad to hear of Ken Block’s passing. Much like Michael Schumacher, it seems so unfair to have survived a career of dangerous motor sport, only have a terrible accident in the snow.

"On the birthday of Michael Schumacher, we lose Ken Block. A skiing accident that took the active life of Schumacher is the same accident that has taken the actual life of Ken Block, Both phenomenal around the wheel , Both legends. #RIPKenBlock #KeepFightingMichael"

A SOLID BROER 🪙⚒️ @THAUXZAMILE

Both phenomenal around the wheel , Both legends. #KeepFightingMichael On the birthday of Michael Schumacher, we lose Ken Block. A skiing accident that took the active life of Michael Schumacher is the same accident that has taken the actual life of Ken Block,Both phenomenal around the wheel , Both legends. #RIPKenBlock On the birthday of Michael Schumacher, we lose Ken Block. A skiing accident that took the active life of Michael Schumacher is the same accident that has taken the actual life of Ken Block, Both phenomenal around the wheel , Both legends. #RIPKenBlock #KeepFightingMichael

"Something else to say is...Happy birthday Michael Schumacher, keep fighting R.I.P. Ken Block. I used to play Colin McRae: DiRT 2 earlier and that was the first time I saw what he was doing. Incredible joy to see him do what he loved to do, a true legend"

Alex the G @NLR_AlexTheG



Happy birthday Michael Schumacher, keep fighting



R.I.P. Ken Block 🖤🕊 I used to play Colin McRae: DiRT 2 earlier and that was the first time I saw what he was doing. Incredible joy to see him do what he loved to do, a true legend 🏻 Something else to say is...Happy birthday Michael Schumacher, keep fightingR.I.P. Ken Block 🖤🕊 I used to play Colin McRae: DiRT 2 earlier and that was the first time I saw what he was doing. Incredible joy to see him do what he loved to do, a true legend Something else to say is... Happy birthday Michael Schumacher, keep fighting ❤R.I.P. Ken Block 🖤🕊 I used to play Colin McRae: DiRT 2 earlier and that was the first time I saw what he was doing. Incredible joy to see him do what he loved to do, a true legend 🙌🏻

Michael Schumacher's F1 successor left devastated by Ken Block's death

Lewis Hamilton, who has collaborated with Block in the past, was left devastated by Block's death. On a social media post, the Mercedes driver posted:

“Today I received the news over the loss of a dear friend. I’m devastated to hear of Ken Block’s passing. He was such an amazing person, always lived life to the fullest. I remember our first time working together and how positive he was.

So much talent behind the wheel. Years ago we had an amazing time heli-skiing and snowboarding in Canada. We held so much respect for one another. He will truly be missed and my thoughts and prayers go to his beautiful family. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Ken.”

It's safe to say that Block's earlier demise gives a lesson that one should value each and every moment that they have, as the future is not guaranteed.

Poll : 0 votes