"I f**king hate snow; it's taken too many legends" - Fans draw Michael Schumacher-Ken Block comparisons after rally driver dies in snowmobile accident

Rally Driver Ken Block's death in a snowmobile accident has evoked memories of F1 legend Michael Schumacher's accident.
Block lost his life on Monday in a snowmobile accident. What was ironic was that it was on the same day as Schumacher's birthday. Almost nine years ago, Schumacher was also involved in an accident while skiing in the snow.
The German hit his head on a rock and suffered severe injuries. Almost a decade later, there's still no clarity on the medical condition of the German legend, as the family has decided to keep that private.
Meanwhile, the loss of a motorsport legend in Ken Block drew inevitable comparisons with Schumacher from fans. Here are some reactions on social media:
"I fucking hate snow. It’s taken too many legends. Michael Schumacher and now Ken Block. RIP"
"How bizarre is the rally driver Ken Block to have died yesterday in an accident in the snow, aged 55, and today is the 54th birthday of Michael Schumacher, who also had a very serious accident in the snow?"
"Sad to hear of Ken Block’s passing. Much like Michael Schumacher, it seems so unfair to have survived a career of dangerous motor sport, only have a terrible accident in the snow."
"On the birthday of Michael Schumacher, we lose Ken Block. A skiing accident that took the active life of Schumacher is the same accident that has taken the actual life of Ken Block, Both phenomenal around the wheel , Both legends. #RIPKenBlock #KeepFightingMichael"
"Something else to say is...Happy birthday Michael Schumacher, keep fighting R.I.P. Ken Block. I used to play Colin McRae: DiRT 2 earlier and that was the first time I saw what he was doing. Incredible joy to see him do what he loved to do, a true legend"
Michael Schumacher's F1 successor left devastated by Ken Block's death
Lewis Hamilton, who has collaborated with Block in the past, was left devastated by Block's death. On a social media post, the Mercedes driver posted:
“Today I received the news over the loss of a dear friend. I’m devastated to hear of Ken Block’s passing. He was such an amazing person, always lived life to the fullest. I remember our first time working together and how positive he was.
So much talent behind the wheel. Years ago we had an amazing time heli-skiing and snowboarding in Canada. We held so much respect for one another. He will truly be missed and my thoughts and prayers go to his beautiful family. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Ken.”
It's safe to say that Block's earlier demise gives a lesson that one should value each and every moment that they have, as the future is not guaranteed.