“I feel comfortable where I am”: Max Verstappen rules out move away from Red Bull, unlike Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen says he is comfortable in his current environment and has ruled out a move away from the Red Bull Racing team. Speaking to the onsite media at the launch of the RB20, the Dutchman said his team has a lot to offer.

With a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, Verstappen is among the drivers on the grid who have one of the longest contracts signed in the history of the sport. After his first championship in 2021, the Dutch champion was signed up with Red Bull for another six years before any of the rival teams could poach him.

With the news of Lewis Hamilton switching to Ferrari doing the rounds, Verstappen was asked if he would fancy the scarlet squad. Answering the question, the 26-year-old said he admired the iconic brand but added that he was happy where he was.

Asked by the media if he fancied driving for Ferrari at any point in his career, Max Verstappen said (via ESPN):

“Well again I don't want to sound disrespectful. I have a lot for respect for the brand Ferrari. But I’m very happy at where I am at the moment. So you know, I’m comfortable in the environment that I am in. So for me its not something I am looking for to change or whatever. In my life, you always do experience so never say never. But things for me now, its not even in my head. But again its only Formula 1, I want do more things than Formula 1 as well.”

Max Verstappen believes Ferrari move is great for Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen said Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was worth it, given his achievements. Wishing both the Maranello team and the British champion success together, he said it was the right decision.

Verstappen believes that the seven-time world champion should pursue his dream of driving for the red squad. The 39-year-old had mentioned several times in the past that he wished to drive for the Italian team or end his career with them, but the opportunity never came. Still, the Mercedes driver shocked many with the timing of his announcement despite having renewed his contract with his team until the end of 2025.

Asked about what he thought about the Briton’s move to Ferrari, Max Verstappen said:

“At the end for the day, someone wants to drive for Ferrari and someone like Lewis after having achieved so much. If thats his dream and goal, then. Again we don't know the talks they had, at Mercedes, at Ferrari and what’s been promised what they think is coming. So you can’t give an honest assessment from our side, why he made that decision. But if he’s happy with that move then he should go, I think it will look cool. Of course, I hope for them again it will be a success but you do know.”

Despite a vacant seat at Mercedes for 2025 and beyond, Max Verstappen is content with his current surroundings. However, the Dutchman has mentioned several times that he wishes to race in other categories beyond Formula 1 and pursue other interests in motorsport.

Whether Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is the right one is difficult to judge but many in the paddock, including Christian Horner, feel that he has probably seen a promising future before making the drastic move.