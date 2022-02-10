"I don't feel any extra pressure" - Max Verstappen on being defending champion heading into F1 2022 season

Max Verstappen is not feeling the pressure to defend his title in the upcoming season. Speaking at the Red Bull F1 team’s RB18 launch, the Dutchman revealed that apart from the new regulations being a challenge, he did not feel any extra pressure.

Explaining the challenges of the upcoming 2022 F1 season, Verstappen said:

“The biggest adaptation this season will be the new regulations, we’ll need some time to get used to the car, it is not like you just jump in and it’s an upgrade from last year. The rest is pretty straightforward, I don’t feel any extra pressure this season, I will just do what I do all the time because I don’t think there is any reason to be different. Now I just can’t wait for that first moment when I drive out of the pitlane in the RB18.”

The Dutch champion was excited to drive the RB18 which was unveiled at the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus in Milton Keynes. With a car designed per the new regulations, Max Verstappen believes the biggest challenge will be adapting to his new office and the rules.

The reigning champion shrugged off the pressure of defending his title for the 2022 season and seemed relaxed and eager to race in his new F1 car.

Max Verstappen cannot contain his excitement to drive the RB18 on track

The 2021 world champion was unable to contain his excitement to drive his newly unveiled 2022 F1 car. The Dutchman believes the regulation overhaul, which dawns on a new era into the sport, makes it an exciting season to look forward to. Although he is uncertain about expectations in terms of car performance, the reigning champion was thrilled to get behind the wheel to hit the tarmac.

Expressing his excitement for the season ahead, Max Verstappen said:

“I’m feeling recharged and ready to get driving again, I feel good and it’s important that you prepare yourself in the best way possible physically, particularly when things are changing with the shakeup in regulations. In terms of the car, we don’t know what to fully expect so I’m excited to see how the car behaves on the track for the first time.”

Meanwhile, team principal Christian Horner has claimed the RB18 will evolve significantly from its launch-spec version until the pre-season tests, and further into its race-spec version. Since the 2022 regulations involve heavy development throughout the season, the performance progression will depend on which team nails the designs within the framework of rules.

Edited by Anurag C