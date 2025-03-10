"I don't feel like we've left any stone unturned": Lewis Hamilton raring to go ahead of his first season with Ferrari 

Ahead of his debut race for Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton affirmed his readiness for the new season. He opined that with limited time at hand, he has left no stone unturned to ensure his preparations and training with his new team stayed on track.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and a prominent sporting personality, had the attention of the global sports fraternity when he announced his switch to Ferrari. In February 2024, the Brit parted ways with Mercedes in what turned out to be an unexpected breakup.

Having signed a multi-year deal with the Italian team, Hamilton will debut for Ferrari on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix scheduled in Melbourne.

Ahead of his debut race in red overalls, the 40-year-old expressed his excitement and revealed that he prepared himself to the best of his ability as the time available at hand was less.

Hamilton said:

"Right now I feel relaxed. I feel I've prepared myself the best way I can. I was with my engineers yesterday. We were on the simulator. I don't feel like we've left any stone unturned in the space of time we've had. We've crammed in everything from shoots to everything we've done with partners to all the work with the engineers. So, yeah, we'll see what happens next week."

Lewis Hamilton has had a busy winter. He arrived in Maranello for his induction on January 20. Two days later, he did his first run in SF-23 at Fiorano track.

A couple of weeks later, Hamilton and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, went to Barcelona for another round of testing. They also participated in the Pirelli tire test before testing the 2025 season challenger, SF-25, at the Fiorano track in February.

Hamilton then proceeded with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain to cap off his grueling training schedule.

Lewis Hamilton adapting to Ferrari well, says deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio

Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 2 (ImageSource: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton's first drive in the red was warmly welcomed as fans waited for him to take the track in a Ferrari. Meanwhile, Ferrari deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio has dismissed concerns about the British driver's transition, saying the team already loves him.

Talking to The Race, he said:

"Lewis doesn’t need any help to be introduced into a team or get to know people. He is quite amazing with people, and the team already loved him after the first day."

When Lewis Hamilton first arrived in Maranello on January 20, he saw a huge crowd cheering for him outside the factory. Inside the team factory, the Brit met with engineers and team members who seemed equally excited to welcome the new driver.

