“I feel optimistic”: Lewis Hamilton weighs in on Ferrari’s chances in Baku

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has struggled with the SF25 since making the move to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season. However, coming into the Azerbaijan GP, the Briton was optimistic about his chances around the streets of Baku as he intended to break the podium drought.Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton had a dismal couple of races going into the summer break, as he spun around in sprint qualifying at the Belgian GP, and failed to score points at Hungary. The Briton seemingly improved on his performance at Zaandvoort, the race after the summer break, but crashed out of it following an unforced error.The Briton had a better outing at the Italian GP as he qualified P5, but started P10 following a penalty he carried from the Dutch GP, and finished the race in P6. Speaking with the media at the Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton reflected on the support he received from the Tifosi in Monza and detailed how the SF25 is different from any other car he's driven around Baku.“This weekend, a much different car than I've ever driven here before, so I'm excited to see how that feels and how I can, and what I can get from it.”Lewis Hamilton was questioned on what's different about the SF25, and whether it has more or less mechanical grip. He replied,“Yeah, it's a lot different. It's got a lot more mechanical grip, I think. It's got more mechanical grip, it's a lot softer than the cars I've driven in.”Mentioning Lewis Hamilton's improved form since the summer break, the Briton was questioned on whether he can score a podium or even a win in the upcoming races, to which he replied,“A win is a bit far fetched considering I’ve been 6th, 7th and 8th for most of the season. I would love to get a podium for the team at some stage.”“I feel optimistic coming into the weekend, I feel like I’ve found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So I really hope this weekend can be the start of that,” added Lewis Hamilton.Charles Leclerc finished last year's Azerbaijan GP in P2, and the team can be hopeful of a strong result this year as well.Lewis Hamilton detailed Ferrari's chances of winning at the Azerbaijan GPThe SF25 is known to be good around circuits that require mechanical grip. Since both Azerbaijan and Singapore have a lot of slow-speed corners that need good mechanical grip for corner exits, Lewis Hamilton was questioned whether those two tracks would present an opportunity for the Scuderia to take a win. The seven-time F1 champion replied,“I don't think there's any track that we'll be able to beat the McLarens or maybe the Red Bull. They're just ahead. They're ahead in Monaco, they're ahead in every track.”Ferrari has reportedly brought the Spa spec rear wing to Azerbaijan with a trimmed out DRS flap, as straight line speed on the long main straight would be the key.