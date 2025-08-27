“I feel strong mentally”: Yuki Tsunoda heads into Dutch GP with ‘refreshed’ outlook

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is all charged up to hit the ground running after the 2025 F1 summer break. The scintillating on-track action is slated to kick off this week at Tsunoda's teammate, Max Verstappen's home circuit (Zandvoort).

The first leg of the 2025 F1 season was a tough one for Yuki Tsunoda in the RB21. He was promoted to the senior Red Bull team after the second round of the season, and since then, it has been pretty much a struggle for him.

In the first half, Tsunoda found it hard to get to grips with the challenger, and thus, he is way down in eighteenth in the drivers' standings, having amassed only 10 points in the first 14 races. In the Red Bull pool of drivers, the 25-year-old is even behind Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson (P15) and the highly impressive Isack Hadjar (P13).

With the pinnacle of motorsport returning this week, Tsunoda felt strong, and while talking about it, he said:

"I’m coming into this weekend refreshed and ready to go. I had a really good summer break, with a perfect mix of rest, time with friends, good food and, importantly, a lot of good training.

"It means I feel strong mentally and physically for the second half of the season. Zandvoort will be a tough weekend for everyone, it always throws up fresh challenges with the weather and this one looks set to be wet again there."

The bulk of scores in the first half of the 2025 F1 season for Red Bull were collected by its star driver, Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is sitting in P3 in the drivers' standings with 187 points.

Yuki Tsunoda expects a 'crazy'atmosphere at Dutch GP

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Final Practice - Source: Getty

The Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort racing circuit is four-time champion Max Verstappen's home Grand Prix. In line with this, Yuki Tsunoda is expecting an extremely upbeat atmosphere at the track this week.

The Dutch fans are known for wholeheartedly supporting their home hero Verstappen, and every time an F1 event has taken place in Zandvoort in recent years, fans have painted the track orange in the colors of the Netherlands.

Tsunoda is heading into the event as Max Verstappen's teammate for the first time, and in regard to this, he has added:

"It’ll be my first time as Max’s teammate at his home race so I think the crowd will be pretty crazy for Red Bull - it should be a fun weekend."

While the attention will be on Verstappen this week, Yuki Tsunoda, on his end, will eye for at least a top 10 finish to put a few more points on the board than his current tally of 10.

