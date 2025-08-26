2025 F1 Dutch GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2025 F1 Dutch GP is going to kick off the second half of the season, and the race this weekend is going to be crucial. We're looking to kickstart the business end of the title battle, and this is the point where the pressure starts to ramp up.

This is going to be the second-to-last F1 Dutch GP that we'd have before Zandvoort disappears from the calendar. For now, though, on a race weekend where rain is expected to play a role in the race, what can we expect? Let's take a look.

#5 Rain could make an otherwise processional race very interesting

While the FIA is increasing the pit lane minimum speed from 60 kph to 80 kph, it's still a marginal gain that may or may not have much of a difference on the overall action. What would, however, have an impact is the fact that we're expected to have rain make an appearance during the F1 Dutch GP.

The last time it rained was in 2023, and we had Fernando Alonso put together a masterful podium while Max Verstappen did the brilliant job of maintaining composure throughout.

That said, one hopes it rains; otherwise, the race may be a procession.

#4 Aston Martin and Sauber are dark horses

The track for the F1 Dutch GP is the one with a high downforce requirement, and while that is the case, it brings teams with aero-efficient packages to the fore. The midfield does currently see Williams lead the march in the championship standings, but if we look at the recent form, it's teams like Aston Martin and Sauber that have stood out.

Considering how Sauber fared when it rained the last time in Silverstone, keep an eye out on the team in the F1 Dutch GP.

#3 Max Verstappen secures podium at his home race

There have been 4 races at Zandvoort in its latest run, and Max Verstappen has won the race 3 times. Lando Norris broke the run last time around, but before that, the Dutch driver almost always put together something special for the fans.

A win is going to be monumental if Max Verstappen can achieve it, but a podium in mixed conditions should be on the table for the Red Bull driver at the F1 Dutch GP.

#2 McLaren's advantage would only be accentuated in the wet weather

The high-downforce, medium-speed nature of the track is only going to make Zandvoort even more of a McLaren track, and the team having an advantage akin to Hungary wouldn't come as a surprise.

However, at the same time, if one felt that rain could possibly diminish the team's advantage, it's the opposite that tends to happen with this car, as uniquely it fires up the tires faster than anyone else but also keeps them in the window for much longer than the rivals.

The F1 Dutch GP is going to feature McLaren dominance one way or the other.

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the 2025 F1 Dutch GP

While it has already been established that the battle for the win is going to come down to the McLaren duo, it's safe to point out that one of the keys to victory is going to be either of the driver's ability to win the mini battles.

Be it the final qualifying lap or the first lap of the race, the driver who clinches that is more often than not going to win at a track like Zandvoort, where overtaking is just too hard. If we have to pick a driver out of the two who could be backed to nail the qualifying lap and make sure there are no mistakes made at the start, it would be Oscar Piastri. Hence, he is our pick to win the F1 Dutch GP.

