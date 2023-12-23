Max Verstappen's little joke that seemingly had a furious reaction from his partner Kelly Piquet has been trending on the F1 social wall.

A clip emerged on social media showing Verstappen and Piquet attending a wedding. During the event, the bride performed the traditional bouquet toss which Piquet tried to catch. It is said that whoever catches the bouquet is the next to walk down the aisle.

While Piquet missed the catch, Verstappen could be seen celebrating as a joke. In the next frame of the video, she looked furious at the F1 champion.

While it is hard to assume what went on between the two, fans on social media had their humor dose for the day. This particular fan found Verstappen to be very funny.

"he’s such a funny man i get why checo laughs at all his jokes"

Some even mentioned that Verstappen would sleep on the couch or his simulator that night.

"hes gonna discover if a couch is a comfortable place to sleep"

"Hey Max, I have some news for you... she caught the bouquet at another wedding this year"

"Lol bet they laughed about this all the way home"

Max Verstappen reveals what track he would love to have in F1

The three-time world champion is particular about racing on some tracks. He has been outspoken about his dislike for the number of increasing street circuits on the F1 calendar.

The topic of where Max Verstappen would want to race is gaining attention. But the current champion revealed the answer recently. Speaking on the Talking Bulls podcast, he stated that he would like to see the Mugello Circuit as a permanent edition on the calendar.

"For me, Mugello stands out because of the track layout," Planet Sport quoted him as saying.

"There are so many fast corners, and in an F1 car, it's so nice."

Mugello, located in Italy, is owned by Scuderia Ferrari. The team uses it as a test track. F1 is not a stranger to the track, however. A special, one-off Grand Prix was held there back in 2020 to celebrate Ferrari's 1000th race, called the Tuscan GP.

Verstappen, as he mentioned, likes the track because of the many turns (15) and the high-speed straight. In all, it is a 5.245-kilometre-long track.

Lewis Hamilton won the race while it ended on the first lap for Max Verstappen in a multiple-car crash.