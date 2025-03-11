Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he gets along with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen the most on the current grid. The German driver has been racing at the pinnacle of motorsport having made his debut with Williams F1 in the 2010 season and has raced for several teams in the sport.

The 37-year-old is currently one of the most experienced drivers on the current grid with 230 race starts to his name. In a new video uploaded by Formula 1's official YouTube channel, all 20 drivers were involved in a Q&A session ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

One of the questions that was asked to the drivers was out of their fellow racers who they get along with the most to which Nico Hulkenberg answered:

"I have a good relationship with most of them, I get on with Max quite well. We go way back you know since karting days." (5:00)

Speaking with Motorsport-Total, the Sauber driver further said that he and Max Verstappen are part of the select few drivers on the grid who can adapt to different generations of cars. He said (via GP Blog):

"There are also drivers like Max [Verstappen]. He always performs, regardless of the car generation, under any conditions or with any rules. I have the same feeling with myself.

"Of course, I have had my ups and downs, for example with the old cars. With Renault, it didn't go so well, but that was due to different circumstances. As I said, it's more about the feeling and where you are at that moment."

Max Verstappen was able to win championships in two different generations of cars in as many years from 2021 onwards and has won four years in succession.

Former F1 driver gives his take on Max Verstappen's chances of winning the title in 2025

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes that Max Verstappen has no chance of winning the title in the 2025 season.

Speaking on the Sky Germany podcast, the German reflected on the Dutch driver's chances and said (via Planet F1):

“Last year it was clear. Red Bull was very strong at the start of the season, but then they couldn’t handle the car. Verstappen was the rescue. However, he will have to get used to everything coming to an end. I don’t think he has a chance. I seriously think he’s going to struggle.”

Max Verstappen was only able to win two of the last 14 races of the 2024 season and had to maximize results in every single race to keep a hold of his driver's championship.

In 2025, he and the Austrian team would hope for a more competitive package from the RB21 that would aid him while defending his title from his rivals.

