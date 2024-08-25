"I get on very well with Toto Wolff": Max Verstappen on whether Mercedes boss should call off the pursuit of the Dutch driver

Max Verstappen has refused to make any adverse comments about Toto Wolff's public pursuit of the Dutch driver, even though Mercedes is set to field Kimi Antonelli in 2025. The Austrian turned heads during the F1 Dutch GP when he revealed that there had been conversations with the Red Bull driver during the F1 summer break.

Not only that, he revealed that Mercedes had a meeting with Max Verstappen during the summer break, and while it does appear that short term there is no decision taken, the two parties could unite in the future. The Red Bull driver was questioned about the comments made by the Mercedes boss, to which Max chose not to address any meeting with the Austrian during the summer break.

Max Verstappen was also questioned about whether it was time for the Mercedes boss to stop the somewhat public pursuit of the driver, to which the Dutch driver had a very interesting reply in which he said that everyone is free to do what they want. Stating that he had a great relationship with Toto Wolff, the driver said during the post-qualifying press conference,

"No, I mean, everyone can say what they want. And I get on very well with Toto. I think he's very open about what's happening within his team, right? Also, I think with the driver line-up and stuff. So there's nothing wrong with that. And at the same time, also, I just focus on my job. There's a lot to do anyway. So, yeah, we just focus on that."

Max Verstappen addresses Red Bull's deficit to McLaren

Max Verstappen addressed Red Bull's deficit to McLaren in Zandvoort and said it has more or less been the same thing for the last 7 or so races. Since Miami, the Woking squad has been very close and even ahead at a lot of tracks.

The driver just felt that the team was now focused on making improvements and getting better. He said,

"Well, I don't know. I mean, it's three tenths here or whatever it was. I don't know what, of course, the upcoming races will be. But I think, yeah, if you look at the last, what, seven races, it's just been a bit more difficult for us. And we are trying to understand or try to just improve the situation. But it's not a magic button or switch, you know, that you turn. So, yeah, we keep trying."

Max Verstappen will be starting the 2024 F1 Dutch GP on the front row and will be fighting against the tide to maybe put together a brilliant result and win his fourth consecutive race. It would be interesting to see what he can achieve, as Lando Norris has a clear advantage in terms of machinery.

