McLaren driver Lando Norris pushed back on the criticism he's faced from the fans online after winning his maiden race at the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

The British driver finally broke his duck after 110 starts to taste the champagne on the top step of the podium as a race winner in F1. Throughout the weekend, the 23-year-old looked blisteringly quick on the medium and hard tires and was unlucky to come out with nothing substantial in the Sprint race on Saturday.

However, he utilized his race pace well in the main race on Sunday and displayed eye-catching lap times even more on older tires. He took the benefit of the safety car and cruised through to get his first win of his career.

In his post-race press conference, Lando Norris spoke about the 'Lando NoWins' remark that people online have made towards him and said:

"As much as I love to see it and I go on Instagram and I like all the comments of people abusing me, I freaking love it. It makes me smile more than anything, especially Lando No-wins. That's become the thing.

"And yeah, for me to finally prove those people wrong and prove to people that didn't think I could go out and do it, it's put an even bigger smile on my face today. So I thank all of them."

Lando Norris analyzes his first race win in F1

Lando Norris stated that he felt 'incredible' after getting his first race win in F1 and referenced the team for their hard work off the track. At the same post-race press conference, the McLaren driver said:

"It felt incredible. I mean, it's a good crowd as well. The whole team are there. Yeah, I don't know. I don't know what I’m meant to say, honestly, but just a lot of smiling, a lot of cheers. A lot of hard work goes into a day like today.

"But just happiness, me smiling, which is not always the case. But yeah, I mean, I dream of these days sometimes and you never know when they're going to come towards you. But today was that day."

With his victory in Miami, Lando Norris has moved to P4 in the driver's championship with 83 points and is level on points with Carlos Sainz. However, his P2 finish in China has helped him to be classified above the Spanish driver who has a couple of P3s and a race win in the 2024 season.