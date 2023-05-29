"I got it wrong": Carlos Sainz admits his role in Ferrari's strategic debacle in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Carlos Sainz admitted he had a role to play in Ferrari's strategic debacle at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. The Spaniard had an eventful race where he made a failed move on Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, which damaged his wing. Then he was quite vocal on the team radio about being unhappy with the timing of the pitstop for medium tires.

To cap it all off, Carlos Sainz stayed out on track for one lap too many as he ended up going straight on at Mirabau and conceding multiple positions. During the race, it did appear that the Spaniard lost out because of Ferrari's misjudgment.

However, after the race, Carlos Sainz revealed that staying out for the extra lap was his call and the mistake was entirely on him. Talking to Sky Sports about the race, the Spaniard was quite disappointed.

"High adrenaline, high excitement on the radio like always in Monaco. The first pit stop surprised me because I was on a very quick in lap on the hard tyre, thinking I was going to extend and overcut Esteban. We boxed and were one second behind, which I didn't get. I will talk with them now."

He added,

"With the pitstop and rain coming, I thought we were going to use the hard for a bit longer. The second stop was one lap too late but that was probably my fault, trying to compensate the frustration from the first stop by trying something differently and I got it wrong."

Carlos Sainz gives his take on the incident with Esteban Ocon

Carlos Sainz gave his take on the incident with Esteban Ocon where he ended up damaging his front wing. The Ferrari driver tried a lunge on the Alpine driver out of the tunnel but with the narrow nature of the track in play, he ended up hitting the driver in the rear and damaging his front wing in the process.

Talking about the incident, Sainz said,

"I was taking a shot with Esteban but he braked in the middle of the track. I had no room on the left or right. I'm glad nothing happened but it just shows two cars don't fit on this track. It's too narrow nowadays."

The Spaniard was very disappointed with how the race unfolded as he ended up finishing behind even Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

