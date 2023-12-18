"I grieved like a dog" - Michael Schumacher's former associate on his one regret a decade after the fateful accident

Michael Schumacher's former manager Willi Weber recently opened up on regretting not visiting the German driver after his skiing accident in 2013.

It has now been 10 years since the legendary racer had a near-fatal accident while skiing in the French Alps. Ever since then, there has been little to no information about Schumacher.

Weber sadly stated that he does not hope to see Schumacher again. He recalled how the German's wife and son, Corinna and Mick Schumacher, reported that the F1 driver still could not walk or talk.

“When I think about Michael now, unfortunately, I no longer have any hope of seeing him again. No positive news after 10 years, and in the official documentary, you could hear from Corinna and Mick’s emotional statements that he still can’t walk or talk,” he told Focus.de.

Furthermore, Weber expressed his regret and sorrow over not visiting Michael Schumacher in the hospital after his accident a decade ago. Since Weber understood that Corinna Schumacher would not allow anyone to meet her husband, he claimed that he had to move on from the situation.

“Of course, I regret that [he did not visit Schumacher] very much and blame myself. I should have visited Michael in the hospital. I grieved like a dog after his accident. It hit me incredibly hard; you can imagine that. Of course, also the fact that Corinna no longer allowed any contact. But at some point, the point came when I had to free myself from Michael and let go,” he added.

Former Ferrari team boss on Michael Schumacher's health

Former Ferrari team boss and FIA president Jean Todt recently spoke about Michael Schumacher.

In an exclusive interview with L'Equipe, Todt provided a heartbreaking update on the legendary F1 driver and claimed that even though Schumacher is around in this world, he is not the same as he used to be in F1.

“Michael is here, so I don’t miss him, [but he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him 10 years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1,” he stated.

Ever since 2013, only a handful of close ones, like Jean Todt, have seen and know what has been going in with Michael Schumacher. The seven-time world champion's family has kept media attention away from him and will continue to do so.