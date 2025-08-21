  • home icon
"I hated Max Verstappen yesterday": When Lando Norris joked about his relationship with the Red Bull driver

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 21, 2025 07:38 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren talk in parc ferme- Source: Getty

McLaren driver Lando Norris previously joked about his relationship with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and claimed that he hated the latter during the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend last year. The duo was involved in an intense title battle in the 2024 season, which saw the British team, along with its two drivers, regularly compete against the Dutch driver and stop the Austrian team's dominance in the current generation of regulations.

The British driver was a challenger for race victories for two-thirds of the season and even held an advantage over the grid in terms of car performance. However, he was unable to mount a proper title challenge and made repeated mistakes during race weekends.

The close racing on the track did create some tense moments in Max Verstappen and Lando Norris's friendship, such as their crash in Austria and wheel-to-wheel battles in Austin and Mexico.

Although Verstappen held a substantial points advantage over his friend, there were moments during the Brazilian GP qualifying where he lost his cool. But the Dutch driver was able to turn his fortunes around in the main race and won brilliantly to get a hold on the title.

In the post-race interviews in the media pen, Lando Norris graciously approached Max Verstappen on the victory. When a reporter from ViaPlay asked if the duo were now friends, the Dutchman replied:

"We were always friends,"

However, Norris made a funny quip on the situation and added:

"We fell out yesterday. I hated Max yesterday,"
Max Verstappen secured his fourth successive championship in Las Vegas a couple of weeks later, while Lando Norris capped off a breakthrough year with a win in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris provides an update on his dynamic with Max Verstappen

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was looking forward to having more on-track battles with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, as he commented on his dynamic with the latter in February.

Speaking in the pre-season testing press conference, the Brit reflected to the media:

"I think we both look forward to more of last year, more battles. I don't think it's just going to be us. But yeah, I know they're going to be tough battles, and I'm sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want or hopefully Max wants, but we're racing drivers.
"We get along. We've always said those kinds of things. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track."

Although McLaren has had an advantage over Red Bull this year, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have had close battles for race wins in races like Miami and Suzuka.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Edited by Devang Chauhan
