“I hope to get to that level soon”: Former Fernando Alonso teammate aspiring to reach the Aston Martin driver’s class

Esteban Ocon holds his former teammate Fernando Alonso in high regard and aspires to reach the level of success and skill that the Spaniard has achieved.

Ocon raced alongside Alonso for two seasons at Alpine. During their time together as teammates, the Frenchman and Alonso formed a strong working relationship that yielded positive results.

The pinnacle of their partnership came at the Hungaroring in 2021 when Ocon secured his first-ever Formula 1 victory. Alonso played a crucial role in the achievement, defending fiercely against the relentless pursuit of Lewis Hamilton.

However, as the second year unfolded, the dynamics between Ocon and Alonso began to shift, leading to a strained relationship. Despite the challenges they faced, Esteban Ocon remains enthusiastic about Alonso's success at his new team, Aston Martin.

In a recent interview with AS at the Spanish Grand Prix, Ocon emphasized his immense respect for Alonso and acknowledged their current competitive status.

Although their rivalry may not be as intense as they would like, Ocon expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete against Alonso on the track. He recognized the Spaniard's exceptional talent and declared him one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

Ocon's admiration for Alonso's achievements extends beyond mere compliments. The young driver aspires to reach the same level of excellence that Fernando Alonso has consistently demonstrated throughout his career. The Alpine driver stated:

"I have enormous respect for him and always will. I hope to get to that level soon."

Alonso's resurgence in the sport has been nothing short of remarkable. After a brief hiatus, the Spaniard returned to Formula 1 in 2021. He has proven that he still possesses the skill and expertise that made him a two-time World Champion.

Ocon mesmerized by Fernando Alonso in 2023

Fernando Alonso's exceptional performance current season have been nothing short of fabulous. The Aston Martin driver has had multiple fabulous outings on the grid, including five podium finishes in the first seven races.

Currently, at the third spot in the driver's standings, Alonso has positioned himself as the closest challenger to Red Bull in the Drivers' Championship.

Assessing Fernando Alonso's incredible season with Aston Martin, Esteban Ocon expressed his delight as he sang praises for the Spaniard racing legend.

"Fernando is having a fantastic season, respect. I have no doubt that he continues to be at his best level."

Ocon was very vocal in his support of Fernando Alonso as he went out of his way to state the obvious facts as he called the 41-year-old 'one of the best ever'.

"He is one of the best ever. I take my hat off"

After a seventh-place finish in the Spanish Grand Prix, fans will be hopeful of a statement performance from Fernando Alonso at the Canadian Grand Prix later this month.

Poll : 0 votes