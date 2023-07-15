“I hope he hasn't suffered a dent in his confidence”- Sebastian Vettel sympathizes with Nyck de Vries

Sebastian Vettel has expressed his sympathy and support for Nyck de Vries following the termination of the young driver's contract with AlphaTauri.

Vettel, a four-time world champion, understands the challenges faced by professional drivers and hopes that De Vries has not suffered a blow to his confidence.

The news of De Vries' departure from AlphaTauri came as a shock to many. This is especially considering that it had only been 10 races so far in the season, his first in F1.

The decision to replace him with Red Bull's reserve driver, Daniel Ricciardo, was a disheartening blow for the Dutch driver.

Sebastian Vettel, having experienced the highs and lows of the sport himself, empathized with De Vries. H believes that the circumstances surrounding the Dutchman's departure are harsh.

He acknowledged that De Vries was given a great opportunity and that things didn't go as expected. But he emphasized the importance of not judging the driver solely based on his short stint with AlphaTauri.

Speaking to ITV, Vettel stated:

"I hope he hasn't suffered a dent in his confidence. It's cruel and very unfortunate for Nyck."

Vettel praised De Vries' credentials as a driver, highlighting his previous successes in winning the F2 championship and other international championships.

The German driver believes that these accomplishments should not be overlooked. He insisted that De Vries still possesses the skills and potential to excel in the sport. Sebastian Vettel hopes that people recognize the Dutchman's talent and give him the credit he deserves.

"He is a good driver, having won the F2 championship before and other international championships as well. He is highly regarded for a reason. Shouldn't just look at his short Formula 1 career at AlphaTauri now. We don't know from the outside why the ten races didn't go as hoped, he remains a good driver nonetheless. I hope people see that too," said Vettel.

Nyck de Vries now faces a crucial period in his career, as he will have to regroup and reassess his future options.

He can, though, take solace in knowing that his talent has been acknowledged and respected by one of the sport's greats in Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel on board with Daniel Ricciardo's F1 return

Sebastian Vettel warmly welcomed his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo to his new opportunity at AlphaTauri.

Vettel and Ricciardo shared a successful partnership during their time together at Red Bull in 2014. The German driver expressed his happiness for the Australian driver and conveyed his admiration for him.

“I am very happy for Daniel. I like him,” said Vettel.

Their recent encounter during the tire test in Silverstone provided an opportunity for Sebastian Vettel to express his support for his former teammate's new venture.

All eyes are now on Daniel Ricciardo as the former McLaren driver makes his on-grid F1 return. He spent a major chunk of the 2023 season serving as a reserve driver for Red Bull.