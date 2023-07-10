“The decision has been made”: Nyck de Vries‘ catastrophic F1 stint set to come to an end, states former driver

Nyck de Vries is reportedly on the verge of losing his AlphaTauri seat. He is one of the two rookies, who is yet to score a point this season.

There are already rumors regarding De Vries' future in formula one and who might replace him in the Alpha Tauri mid-season.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Mid-season driver switches are not uncommon in the sister Red Bull team. But former F1 driver and Sky Germany commentator and analyst, Ralf Schumacher confirmed that Red Bull have already decided to part ways with Nyck de Vries. He added that the team already has a driver to replace Dutchman.

“The decision has been made, I’m pretty sure of that. It’s a shame for him that he probably won’t be able to drive Zandvoort. He will no longer be in the car after the summer break.” he said.

The disappointing performances of de Vries this season have fueled concerns regarding his replacement. Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo are among the names circulating around the rumors.

When asked about who might potentially replace de Vries, Schumacher hinted at Former Red Bull driver, Daniel Ricciardo.

"AlphaTauri could use some experience,” he said

Daniel Ricciardo is set to do a tire test in Silverstone for Red Bull Racing. Ricciardo's performance in the test will be crucial in establishing his future with the team and his potential return to the grid

Nyck de Vries faced problems with his car during the British Grand Prix

Nyck de Vries failed to score points during a race once again this season at the British Grand Prix. The AlphaTauri couldn't keep up its pace. Furthermore, De Vries seemed to be having an issue following the safety car.

When asked about it after the race, he said:

"At the end of the race after the long safety car, we had an issue which I'm not aware of yet, we were just not strong at all in the last stint so we'll need to understand what happened. Apparently there are some explanations already."

Williams added another point with Alex Albon with his fantastic performance this entire weekend. They overtook AlphaTauri in the constructors' standings and AlphaTauri have fallen last in the team standings.

