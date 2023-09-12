“I was just a fanboy”: Carlos Sainz shares his experience meeting Michael Schumacher for the first time

F1 driver Carlos Sainz opened up about a remarkable encounter with Michael Schumacher from his youth that left an indelible mark on him in a recent episode of the P1 podcast with hosts Matt and Tommy.

Sainz shared the story of meeting the legendary Schumacher, offering a glimpse into the perspective of a young fan who would go on to make his own mark in the world of motorsports.

The meeting took place during Sainz's formative years, between the ages of 10 and 13, at a time when he was racing for Schumacher's karting team in Germany. Looking back, Sainz admitted:

"I think I was just too naïve to realise I was meeting Michael Schumacher."

Sainz recalled that he was too young to understand the weight of Schumacher's iconic status in the racing world. He added:

"I was just a fanboy but I was not getting too nervous. If I would have met him at 16, when I truly knew who Michael Schumacher was, like when I knew the history what he had done."

Carlos Sainz's father prepared a young Carlos to meet Michael Schumacher

At that tender age, Sainz's perception of the racing icon was more akin to a star-struck fan than a fellow competitor.

"When you’re 12, 13, you’re a bit like the boy of the wrap. You’re just there, having a laugh, you know, fun, ‘Oh yeah great, Michael Schumacher!’" Sainz said.

Carlos Sainz's father prepared him for this extraordinary meeting. He urged young Carlos to approach the moment with respect and appreciation, saying:

"You’re gonna meet Michael Schumacher, shake his hand, look at his face, be nice, okay?"

Years later, as Sainz's own racing career gained momentum and his understanding of Schumacher's legacy deepened, he reflected on the significance of that initial encounter. He said:

"It was later when I realised how lucky I was to have met him. It was later when I realised how important, how huge he was."

The Ferrari driver's journey from a wide-eyed fan to a formidable force on the racetrack echoes the powerful influence that figures like Schumacher can have on aspiring athletes.

The meeting would go on to serve as a touchstone for Sainz's own career, and years later, Carlos Sainz now pilots the same Prancing Horse engine that Schumacher built his legacy with.