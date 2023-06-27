“I cannot just go to Ferrari and say: ‘It is your fault’”: Guenther Steiner on Haas' unwanted “pattern” with the Maranello team

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner stated that he is no position to blame Ferrari for their issues in the 2023 season.

Apart from the power units, Haas purchases many aerodynamic parts from the Italian team in their bid to stay competitive in the midfield. Both teams have been struggling for pace this year.

Steiner refrained from blame Ferrari for their poor performance, stating that there could be a variety of issues plaguing them. He told RacingNews365:

"It seems to be a parallel, obviously in different regions because they are starting further up front, and the less dirty air you have, the easier it is. But they fall back in the races on certain racetracks, so it seems there is a little bit of a pattern with them. If I would have the answer, we would be working on it, but we used to say it was the wind tunnel, and things like this, you need to look at the bigger picture."

Steiner added:

"I'm not saying that this is it, but as I said, you look at everything. Could it be the suspension? Yes, but we need to know what it is if it is the suspension. I cannot just go to Ferrari and say: 'It is your fault, we have got the problems and you need to solve it'. It is not as easy as this. You need to try to find out where the problem comes from, we need to understand properly because coming to the conclusion that it is the same problem as Ferrari have got."

Ferrari team boss on the long-term nature of progress in the sport

Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur recently stated that turning the team's fortunes would not be instantaneous, as recruiting the right personnel into the team might take some time.

As per Motorsport.com, Vasseur said:

“The issue in F1 is inertia. On one hand we look very agile. We change things, and overnight sometimes you have an issue, and you can fix it from one race to another one."

He added:

“But the reality of our business is that when you want to steer the boat a little bit, then we are not agile anymore. We know that if we want to recruit, we are speaking not in days, we are speaking in years. You have to accept it as a basic of F1. If you stop at one stage, it means you will postpone again even more the impact.”

It will be interesting to see if the Prancing Horses can make any changes to improve the car's performance in the remaining races this season. The Italian outfit are currently fourth in the Constructors Standings with 122 points, behind Aston Martin, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Poll : 0 votes