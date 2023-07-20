“I just want to be in the moment” - Daniel Ricciardo rejuvenated ahead of his F1 comeback in Hungary

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his feelings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he will be racing for the first time this season as a permanent driver with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo will be in a Formula 1 car, racing for the first time in eight months. Although he spent ample time in the simulator this season as Red Bull's reserve driver, driving an actual car is a completely different phenomenon.

Talking to The Race, the Australian described how driving the RB19 was a different experience (he had the chance to drive the car for a test at Silverstone last week).

"I appreciate the car (RB19) is very good, it’s the best on the grid at the moment. But I just got in it and I drove. I didn’t really think about anything. I just drove and had fun. The times were good and I was competitive."

Daniel Ricciardo was chosen as the replacement for Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri right after the former tested in the RB19 and proved to be competitive enough. This happened after De Vries was warned about his constant low performance; getting replaced was always a threat to him.

Sharing his thoughts on his first race after a long break, he mentioned that the car he will be driving is going to be much different from what he drove earlier (the RB19), but seems to be prepared for it.

"Everything I felt driving the car last week is how I want to go racing again. I just want to be in the moment, enjoying it, not thinking too far ahead."

Daniel Ricciardo feels going to AlphaTauri is the 'best path' for him currently

Although it is great that Daniel Ricciardo is stepping back into racing with AlphaTauri, it is also true that this was technically his first team in Formula 1, called Toro Rosso back then. While many might call it a downgrade, moving from a McLaren to a reserve driver and now here, he feels that it is the right path for him at the moment.

Speaking about his current choice, Daniel Ricciardo revealed that to get back into a competitive seat like a Red Bull, there is a certain path he feels needs to be followed, and for him, moving into AlphaTauri is that path at the moment.

"Of course that was my wish but I think also you need to be realistic at some point and say, ‘OK, if I want to get back to say a Red Bull seat, then it’s going to take a bit of a process and a path’. This for me is the best path at the moment."