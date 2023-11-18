"I just wanted a piece of his legacy": Lewis Hamilton discloses his favorite car

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton mentioned that the new Mercedes Maybach designed by the late Virgil Abloh was his "favorite" car.

Hamilton and the former fashion icon were pretty close friends up until the untimely passing of Abloh. Virgil Abloh was a pioneer in the luxury streetwear style and was the African-American creative designer for LV. He also helped design the new Maybach under the "Project Maybach" before his passing in 2021.

During a recent event, Lewis Hamilton admitted that Abloh's designed Maybach was his new "favorite" car. He said:

"My favorite car right now; I got the Maybach that Virgil did. I got it because I had the privilege of knowing Virgil a little and I just wanted a piece of his legacy. And I had the car arrive and I just kept it in the garage and didn't use it and I started driving it recently."

Hamilton added:

"It's the nicest car that I think Mercedes have ever made. Whilst I think it is a car you should be driven in, I'm driving it all the time, it's like floating on the cloud.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes the first two practice sessions in Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the few drivers who have openly supported the new Las Vegas Grand Prix track. After driving in the first two practice sessions, he termed it as really "fast" and a lot of fun to drive.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"It’s an incredibly fast circuit and I had a lot of fun out there. I’m so glad we got to run again today. The circuit did a great job of fixing the issue we saw in FP1, and we had an interesting FP2."

He added:

"The balance of the car wasn’t too bad and on similar tires, I don’t feel that we’re too far off compared to our competitors. It looked like everyone was suffering from graining and we were running out of tires; I think everyone was in a similar boat. That’s likely due to a combination of a new track surface and the temperature."

Given the Mercedes hasn't been particularly quick on the straights, it would be fascinating to see how the team and Lewis Hamilton will approach the rest of the weekend given qualifying could be quite pivotal here.

It would be fascinating to see where the British driver ends up after qualifying as he needs to finish higher than Sergio Perez to take the battle for P2 in the championship to the final race in Abu Dhabi.