"I just wish my father was here as well": Charles Leclerc's brother gets emotional after Ferrari driver's win

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's brother Arthur emotionally remembered his father while celebrating Charles' first win at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Monagasque driver led from the front, with his race being simplified by the Lap 1 restart, which meant that he didn't have to pit again.

The 26-year-old drove his hard tires for the entire 78 laps and never really looked in any form of trouble from the cars behind him, as he managed the pace up front.

The victory in the streets of Monaco was an emotional one for Leclerc, as he had. failed to convert his pole positions in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

While speaking to Ted Kravitz of Sky Sports, Ferrari development driver and Charles Leclerc's brother Arthur was visibly emotional about the moment and remembered their father, Herve, as well:

“I’m so happy! It’s the first time I cry seeing my brother win, and it’s just an incredible feeling! I just wish my father was here as well to see this moment.”



In his post-race press conference, Charles Leclerc also paid tribute to his father and fondly spoke about his childhood memories of the iconic race:

"Yeah, I remember being so young and watching the race with my friends, obviously with my father, who has done absolutely everything for me to get to where I am today, and I feel like I don't only accomplish a dream of mine today, but also one of his. And yeah, it's just such a special weekend overall."

Charles Leclerc explains his emotions during the Monaco GP podium

Charles Leclerc said that he struggled to contain his emotions in the final few laps and had to be reminded of the task in front of him on Sunday. He told the media:

"I think where I struggled most to actually contain my emotions was during the last 10 laps of the race. More than on the podium, I realised actually two laps to the end that I was struggling to see out of the tunnel just because I had tears in my eyes.

"And I was like, F**k Charles, you cannot do that now. You still have two laps to finish’. And especially on a track like Monaco, you have to be on it all the way to the end. It was very difficult to contain those emotions, those thoughts again, of the people that have helped me to get to where I am today."

With his win in Monaco, Charles Leclerc has closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the Driver's Championship, as he's now 31 points behind the Red Bull driver after eight races and two Sprints.