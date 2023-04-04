“I kind of hate it” - Lando Norris speaks up about Australian F1 GP’s standing start procedure 

Lando Norris has expressed his disapproval of using standing restarts to resume races, as he believes that they "ruin a lot of things".

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix witnessed three red flags — first after Alex Albon crashed and later when Kevin Magnussen’s wall glance at Turn 2 cracked the right-rear wheel rim. Both red flags were followed by standing restarts.

The latter came with just two laps left in the race, which meant that the DRS was disabled, and drivers were looking at a two-lap sprint to the finish line. However, there was chaos across the grid. Carlos Sainz clipped Alonso and sent the Aston Martin spinning. Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collided, and Logan Sargeant rear-ended Nyck de Vries. With crashed cars in need of clearing and debris all over the rack, the red flag came out for a third time at Albert Park.

Despite being one of the drivers to profit from the chaotic end to the Melbourne race, McLaren driver Norris has said that standing starts are unfair for drivers. He said (via RacingNews365):

"It's tough. I feel like you can just be so unlucky. I kind of hate it. I feel like a rolling start is better in these situations. I don't like the restarts, I guess maybe (a standing restart) in the first quarter of the race, I (would) understand it. But in the second half, and especially with four laps to go, I feel like you ruin a lot of things.

He added:

"I don't feel like it's fair for a lot of people who have done a good job and get taken out, and it's race over. I don't feel like the second to last red flag was needed. It just caused a bad end to the race. I think if we just finished behind the Safety Car, then it would have been a bit more straightforward."

"I have faith that McLaren can win, and we'll win, and I will win" - Lando Norris on his long-term commitment with McLaren

Lando Norris signed a contract extension with McLaren in February 2022, which sees him tied to the team till the end of the 2025 campaign. He has raced 85 times for McLaren and finished on the podium six times.

With the team underperforming, many have questioned the Briton's decision to commit his long-term future to McLaren. Norris, however, defended his decision, saying that he's comfortable with the team and that they would turn their fortunes around soon.

Speaking on Lissie Mackintosh's YouTube video, Lando Norris said:

"It's been the best place for me, personally, to grow as a driver, to prepare. That, in combination with us not being anything else ... which will give me as good of an opportunity long-term. And I have faith, still, that McLaren can win, and we'll win. ... and I will win."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently disclosed that Lando Norris does not have an exit clause in his contract and will stay with the team till the end of his contract.

