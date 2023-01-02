"I kind of looked like Mattia Binotto" - George Russell reacts to Mercedes' viral TikToks from 2022 F1 season

George Russell and the Mercedes social media team got together for a fun segment and, as always, produced gold-standard content.

Russell reacted to a TikTok video that has gone viral. The video showed a Russell action card on which the user painted sunglasses over it. Russell looked at the funny side of it and said that he looked like Mattia Binotto when the person first drew an outline of the sunglasses

He said:

"In the beginning, I kind of looked like Mattia Binotto there with one glass drawn before it was shaded into sunglasses."

It's fun to see how TikTok and other social media have gained prominence in the sport in the last few years.

Reflecting on his 2022 F1 season, one incident that stood out for Russell was at the British GP. The Mercedes driver was involved in a collision that left Guanyu Zhou flying and getting stuck in his car in between the barriers.

George Russell immediately unbuckled himself from his car and ran towards the Alfa Romeo driver to see if he was fine and if he could help him. Looking back at the incident, Russell told Motorsport.com:

“Wearing three layers of clothing and helmet, gloves and boots, with a radio plug-in, with a drink bottle in your mouth – it's quite claustrophobic. When you see a car flying through the air, and land in a position that is essentially trapped, that's a pretty horrendous place to be in. I was out of the race, and when you are out of the race, your first thought is 'can I help him in a way?’”

He added:

"I guess, if I was in that position, I would want every single bit of help as soon as possible, because you don't know what is going to happen next, the car's going on fire or whatnot. So, I guess that was probably more of a human reaction as opposed to a racing driver reaction."

George Russell has the talent and skill to win the title - Sebastian Vettel

George Russell has received words of encouragement from Sebastian Vettel who said that the Mercedes driver has the talent and skill to win the title. Vettel told SkySports:

"It's so difficult to say. But if he gets the right car, the right equipment, the right team - and I think he's in a good place - then yeah I think he's got the talent and skill. There's more than talent and skill needed, but he seems to be hard-working, so yeah he's got a good chance."

George Russell outscored Lewis Hamilton in their first season together and also secured his first F1 win.

