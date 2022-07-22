"I don't know what else I can do" - Lewis Hamilton frustrated with one F1 team 'not willing to engage' on diversity in the sport

Lewis Hamilton has often used his platform to advocate for diversity, inclusion, and equality in F1 regardless of the resistance from various quarters. The Briton recently revealed that there is one team that is unwilling to engage with his diversity inclusion charter worth $27.5 million, while the other nine are strongly onboard.

Answering Sportskeeda's question about whether or not he thinks it is possibly time for drivers to intervene amidst all the growing negativity in and around the paddock, Hamilton said:

“I’m doing the most I can. I don’t know what else I can do. But I do think it’s all of our responsibility to do something, not only us, the sport, those that are coming that write and report what is happening here, the sport wouldn’t be what it is without you. And your words are powerful and you have a responsibility also to the readers to make sure that we’re progressing and moving in the right direction.”

“Formula 1 continuously needs to do more, all the teams need to do more. I think we are very close to getting this diversity inclusion charter going and I think it’s still one team – still the same team – is not willing to engage but I’m grateful to see the other teams are willing to step forward and do the work.”

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton The Hamilton Commission is ongoing. There is so much work happening in the background, to help tackle some serious issues that prevent young Black people getting through into STEM careers. Days like today excite, inspire and motivate me to keep pushing. The Hamilton Commission is ongoing. There is so much work happening in the background, to help tackle some serious issues that prevent young Black people getting through into STEM careers. Days like today excite, inspire and motivate me to keep pushing. https://t.co/uSSC07kv37

Not willing to say which team it is, Hamilton described his efforts to get them on board, saying:

“I don’t think it’d be appropriate to name the team. We’ve gone back and forth to them and for some reason they don’t want to but all the other nine teams have which is really encouraging.”

Lewis Hamilton's 'The Hamilton Commission' is a step toward diversity in F1

Known as 'The Hamilton Commission', the diversity inclusion charter was set up by the seven-time world champion back in 2020 to promote the inclusivity and representation of black people within motorsport in the UK. The commission undertook a study to understand the representational issues for people of color in motorsports, which was released by Lewis Hamilton, stating:

“I am proud to have published The Hamilton Commission report, Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black People in UK Motorsport, alongside The Royal Academy of Engineering. Through this report, I feel that we have a clearer understanding of what is preventing the motorsport industry from being truly representative. I am committed to turning these recommendations into action and making real, lasting change for the better.”

Formula 1 @F1



The Hamilton Commission has published its first report, including 10 recommendations to increase representation of Black people in UK motorsport



f1.com/Hamilton_Commi… "This is just the beginning" - @LewisHamilton The Hamilton Commission has published its first report, including 10 recommendations to increase representation of Black people in UK motorsport "This is just the beginning" - @LewisHamiltonThe Hamilton Commission has published its first report, including 10 recommendations to increase representation of Black people in UK motorsportf1.com/Hamilton_Commi…

As the first black driver in F1, Lewis Hamilton has been the victim of several instances of blatant racism, due to which the Briton has made significant efforts to ensure opportunity and equality within the black community.

