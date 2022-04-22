"I know this because I signed a very long contract" - Charles Leclerc says stability in team 'is great for confidence'

Charles Leclerc feels that long-term stability is one of the most important things a driver looks for in an F1 team. The Ferrari driver was responding to a question on how important stability is for the team's growth prospects.

Leclerc was himself signed by the team on a long-term contract that runs to the end of the 2024 season. Speaking to the media on the eve of teammate Carlos Sainz's extension, the Monegasque said:

“It is very important for many reasons. Obviously I know this because I signed a very long contract with Ferrari and to know that you are in the same place for many years to come is great for confidence. It is great for feeling good mentally, and obviously work in long-term, which always have its benefits. And again, we are a very strong driver line-up. We keep pushing each other races after races. It is great for the team and ourselves.”

Ferrari recently announced a contract extension for Sainz at Ferrari for another two years that took the Spaniard's expected tenure in the Italian team to the end of the 2024 season. During the week, there were rumors afloat that the contract discussions between the Spanish driver and Ferrari had stalled. The Spanish driver was looking for a 2-year extension while Ferrari was looking at a 1-year extension with an option for the second year.

As it turns out, both parties finally agreed to the terms, and Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will be part of the team until the end of the 2024 F1 season.

Charles Leclerc heads to Ferrari's home race as the favorite

Charles Leclerc will be heading to Ferrari's home race at Imola, full of confidence and with all the momentum in the world behind him. The Ferrari driver has won 2 out of the 3 races we've had this season and currently holds a 46-point advantage over the reigning F1 champion, Max Verstappen.

Ferrari has looked like the most versatile car this season. The car works in all conditions and is easier to set up. Consequently, while Red Bull has struggled with a myriad of issues, the Prancing Horse has established a dominant lead in the championship. Will the trend continue at the Imola Grand Prix? Unless rain plays spoilsport, it should be business as usual for Ferrari.

Edited by Anurag C