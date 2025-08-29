F1 pundit and commentator Karun Chandhok has claimed that Max Verstappen may not care about losing out on the P3 spot in the 2025 drivers' championship to George Russell. The Indian former racing driver feels that the 27-year-old will not be bothered about where he finishes in the championship if it is not first.

Ad

Verstappen's hopes of a fifth drivers' title are all but over after 14 rounds of the 2025 F1 season. The Dutchman is 97 points behind the top spot in the standings, with the McLarens ahead of him showing no signs of slowing down.

The performance of the Red Bull car in the 2025 season means that Verstappen is more under threat from George Russell and Charles Leclerc behind him, who sit just 15 and 36 points adrift, respectively.

Ad

Trending

During the broadcast of the Dutch GP FP2 session, Sky Sports commentator David Croft suggested that Verstappen will not want to lose out to Russell in the standings, given their rivalry. His co-commentator and pundit Karun Chandhok jumped in to share a contradictory opinion.

"I don't know if Max cares. He probably sees going to the end of season awards as a bit of a headache if he's not won the championship," said Chandhok.

Ad

"I don't question his commitment on a week in, week out basis. What I question is whether he's actually looking at the points to see whether he finishes third, fourth, fifth," he added.

An expectation of a Max Verstappen victory at the Dutch GP this year is perhaps the lowest it's ever been since the historic track returned to the F1 calendar in 2021. The four-time F1 world champion won three consecutive races at Zandvoort from 2021 to 2023, but had to settle for P2 in 2024 as Lando Norris claimed victory.

Ad

Karun Chandhok shares intriguing theory regarding Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

During the Dutch GP FP2 session, Karun Chandhok also claimed on commentary that hugely successful F1 drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton simply do not care about where they finish in the drivers' standings if it isn't first. He also added how they simply "exist to win".

Ad

Expanding further on his earlier point, Chandhok explained how the world champions are in the sport with only the vision of winning.

"People like Lewis and Max, given the level of success they've had in the past, I bet if you ask Lewis how many times he's finished third in the championship, he will have no idea," said Chandhok.

Ad

"They don't care, they exist to win. And that's what they're here for," he added.

2025 has been an odd year for Verstappen, who has developed a habit of winning numerous races over the last four years. He has claimed 53 race wins over the course of the last four seasons, but has only stood on the top step of the podium on two occasions this year so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More