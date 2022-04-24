"I don't know why the others are not as quick as we are" - Ferrari's Mattia Binotto says car is not yet in 'best ideal situation' despite being fastest on track

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes their car still has not unleashed its fullest potential despite their pace advantage on the track. The Maranello team's principal, however, failed to understand why their rivals have not been able to resolve their porpoising issues or are not on pace with the Ferrari.

Speaking of their car’s performance ahead of the 2022 Imola GP's press conference, Binotto said:

“So, we are anyway certainly trying to develop the car in order to address it definitively – because it’s not the best ideal situation, certainly for a driver to drive and to attack corners without getting there in braking with such porpoising. We are aware. It’s, we believe, a potential of development, or a potential of performance to get. Why the others are suffering more than us, I don’t know if it’s true or not. I don’t know. Is it down to the porpoising or not? I don’t know.”

The Italian feels that the drivers are still unable to unleash the full potential of their car due to the porpoising. Despite their superiority in pace, the Ferrari chief claimed their car has more potential to develop with more performance waiting to be unleashed.

Ferrari fails to understand why its rivals are unable to contain their porpoising issues

The Ferrari F1-75 suffered from porpoising since the preseason tests. Mattia Binotto, however, revealed that they managed to find a solution that did not allow the bouncing phenomenon to affect the pace of their car or overall performance. The Italian also revealed that they sacrificed some performance to contain the bouncing effect, but he wasn’t able to fathom why their rivals were unable to contain the issue.

On being asked how they haven’t let their porpoising issues affect their performance, the 52-year-old replied:

“I don’t know how that’s possible. I don’t know why the others are not as quick as we are on porpoising. But it’s true that we are still suffering it, since the very start of the winter testing. We put some actions on the car try to mitigate but it’s not yet addressed and solved. And it’s always a compromise between trying to solve it and give up some performance, while maybe in the meantime, you expect to have some porpoising and get the best of your car.”

The Scuderia were unable to clinch pole position in qualifying on Friday or win the sprint on Saturday. Their driver Charles Leclerc, however, was able to extend his lead by 40 points over teammate Carlos Sainz, who is placed second in the drivers' championship. With Red Bull trying to race against time to get ahead of their performance issues, it will be interesting to see how long the Prancing Horse outfit can retain its lead.

