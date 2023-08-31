“I like this more than the Ferrari special livery”: F1 fans react to Alfa Romeo’s special livery for Monza race

Following the official unveiling of the Ferrari special livery, the racing world is abuzz as Swiss team Alfa Romeo unveiled its Monza special livery ahead of the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 33 Stradale, Alfa Romeo's latest marvel for the road, the Monza special livery serves as a bridge between the past and the present.

The design philosophy finds its roots in the revered 1967 33 Stradale, a true testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, style, and performance. The intricately crafted livery is a masterpiece in itself, characterized by lustrous gold accents seamlessly interwoven with the dynamic hues of the Italian tricolor.

Adorning the engine cover of the C43, expertly piloted by the duo of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the artistic expression brings an air of opulence to the racing arena.

However, what has truly captured the attention of fans worldwide is not just the aesthetic prowess of the Monza special livery, but its striking similarity to Ferrari's recent livery reveal.

The Italian outfit's design, unveiled just a day earlier, has left some fans underwhelmed, leading to a cascade of comparisons and discussions across social media platforms.

Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the Alfa Romeo livery, comparing it to Ferrari's.

"Not gonna lie... I like this more than the Ferrari special livery," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Much better than Ferrari," another user exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Take notes @ScuderiaFerrari", wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What are the specialties of the new Ferrari livery?

The Italian side pulled back the curtain on its new livery that pays homage to the team's historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Maranello outfit's latest design, revealed on official social media platforms, marries tradition with innovation, encapsulating the essence of Ferrari's storied journey in motorsport.

Drawing inspiration from their triumphant endeavor at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the new livery echoes the visual narrative of the F1-75's design from the previous year. The design is a nod to Ferrari's 75 years of dominance within the motorsport arena.

The rear of the car is adorned with vibrant hits of yellow, creating a captivating contrast against the iconic Maranello red that its enthusiasts hold dear.

The classic Prancing Horse logo graces the back wing of this year's car. Notable changes have been implemented in the driver numbers of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with both numbers now elegantly painted in a shade of yellow.

The drivers' helmets and race suits, too, have undergone a transformation to match the more traditional and classic Ferrari design and color scheme.

Fans can anticipate a visual spectacle at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza as Alfa Romeo and Ferrari's new liveries and team color scheme make their debut on the track.

The Maranello outfit will aim to change the course of their season with a brand new look, aspiring to deliver a momentous result for the team.