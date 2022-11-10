"I like Formula 1 how it is" - Lando Norris joins Max Verstappen in denouncing F1 Sprint races

Lando Norris has said that he's not a big fan of sweeping format changes within the sport, including the newly introduced sprint races.

The sprint races was a topic of discussion as many media members pointed out Lewis Hamilton's run through the field in last season's sprint in Brazil. Talking about the same, Norris said that it was Hamilton in a Mercedes and not in an equal car.

He told RacingNews365.com,

"That's Lewis in a Mercedes. I don't think it's for everyone; it's not as simple as just saying Lewis did this or that. You have to look at the whole grid, the whole field. There are obvious ones (sprint races), which everyone races at and can have good fun in."

He continued:

"If you want to put on a better show, which is what the whole point of it is, then I understand it. But I like Formula 1 how it is, just because I've grown up watching that and being part of it. Sometimes I don't like change, but I also don't mind it."

Norris added that throughout his childhood, racing for him was qualifying and then the race, and he would prefer to have things the same. He said:

"Growing up, always having qualifying and then a race – that's always what I've known Formula 1 to be so, in a way, I'm with Max on that. I love the build-up (and) the pressure of having qualifying and one race, (with) nothing coming in-between."

He added:

"At the correct tracks, I also don't mind it. So when it was in Austria or Monza, tracks you can actually race (at). Interlagos, reasonably, the easiest track to race on I would say, for most people."

Lando Norris planning to go all out in Brazil

Previewing the Brazilian GP, Lando Norris expressed his love for the track in Sau Paulo and how impressive it is.

The McLaren driver touched on how he has scored points every time he has raced there and that he wants to keep the streak going. He said:

"The Interlagos circuit is a really fun place to race. The mixture of the history with the brilliant fans makes it such a great atmosphere. I've finished in the points both times I've raced here so the plan is to keep the streak going."

Norris continued:

"With the Sprint this weekend, it's a great opportunity to get as high up the grid as we can for Sunday's lights out whilst hopefully picking up a couple of valuable extra points. We're in the final stretch of the season so we're giving it everything we've got."

Norris will continue his battle for P4 in the championship against Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso this weekend.

