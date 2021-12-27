"I would like to see him back at the front" - Max Verstappen says Fernando Alonso 'deserves' top car in F1

Max Verstappen believes Fernando Alonso is deserving of being at the front of the grid to fight for titles. The young world champion is inspired by the Spaniard’s feistiness and admires his skillset and mindset.

Speaking to David Coulthard in a CarNext interview, Verstappen said:

“I would like to see him back at the front. He really deserves it, he’s a two-time world champion. It’s also really nice to talk to him and see how he thinks about situations.”

The 2021 world champion draws inspiration from the double world champion when it comes to the psyche under the helmet. Fernando Alonso had tipped off Verstappen as the deserving world champion before the Abu Dhabi GP. Many drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and even F1 honchos like Stefano Domenicali and Ross Brawn, have often expressed the need for the Spaniard to be a part of a good title fight.

Max Verstappen believes Fernando Alonso needs a competitive package to fight titles

The double world champion, who once partnered with Lewis Hamilton, is an inspiration to the new world champion. Max Verstappen believes the only reason Fernando Alonso has not been able to contest at the front is due to the lack of a competitive package or car.

Describing the spirit of the Spaniard, Verstappen said:

“He also [has] that ‘never give up’ [attitude] and is a real fighter. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to do that at the front in the last few years because he doesn’t have a car. But I like his attitude, he’s really on fire, [has] drive and motivation at his age to still be there in Formula 1, wanting to be there for a longer time.”

The Alpine driver has often been an inspiration for young drivers on the grid. Unfortunately, he is one of the few drivers in the recent past who has lacked a good drive or opportunity to be a participant in the title battles, especially in the V6 era in F1. His recent podium and his performances throughout the 2021 season have convinced many that if Alpine gives him a good package in 2022, Alonso at the front is a certainty.

